Building Tomorrow’s Luxury Beauty Retail

As the beauty industry continues to evolve, consumers are searching for a more holistic, experimental retail experience, expanding their journey by exploring different perspectives, products, and services. The consumers’ quest for good health in the new era of wellness includes the convergence of scientific advances as well as tapping into practices from around the globe.

Still, the rapid growth of the beauty and wellness industry can be overwhelming for many consumers who now include research as part of the shopping process.

Christopher Novak, a retail industry veteran and new President and Chief Creative Officer of Rennaï, tells Fairchild Studio this new consumer journey will only continue to grow and, ultimately, requires a fresh approach from the industry. With the support of its new investment partners, Carbonleo and L Catterton Real Estate, Rennaï will open its first flagship retail location in August 2024 at Royalmount, a new, luxury mixed-use development in Montreal, Canada.

Rennaï, named for the goddess of rebirth and self-expression who encourages the practice of self-care and self-love, is inspired by the Renaissance which carries into the brand’s spirit. With a carefully curated selection of products and services, Rennaï will make it easy for consumers to recharge and rejuvenate routines by offering the best resource for those looking to improve their well-being. Moreover, Rennaï will encourage its customers to prioritize themselves as they go about their busy lives by promoting a deeper understanding enabling Rennaï to ultimately become their trusted source and their chosen destination for modern self-care.

Here, Novak speaks to Fairchild Studio about his vision for Rennaï, the company’s first location and the future of luxury beauty retail.

Christopher Novak, President and Chief Creative Officer of Rennaï.

Fairchild Studio: What was the impetus for the creation of Rennaï?

Christopher Novak: When we set out to develop and define our brand, we paid close attention to how the world of beauty is evolving and recognized two major shifts in our industry.

First and foremost, we looked at the convergence of beauty and wellness which we anticipate will only continue to merge. But the second trend we identified is the overabundance of digital content surrounding beauty and wellness. With an infinite number of sources – often contradicting – consumers are either overwhelmed or more confused about their regimes or product choices than ever.

Rennaï is responding to this by creating a holistic experience that brings together the worlds of beauty and self-care, allowing the consumer to experience the benefits and pleasures of both. By establishing a balance between inspiration and science, content, and products, Rennaï will help today’s consumer navigate their self-care routine and make the right choices for their individual needs for beauty products, skincare, and wellness services.

Fairchild Studio: What are your goals for the future of Rennaï?

C.N.: Our mission is to reimagine the entire beauty retail experience and to be known as the ‘self-care retailer of the future’.

Unlike traditional beauty retailers, Rennaï will exist in a new space – between art, science, and nature – becoming our customer’s trusted source through education, curation, and gratification of personalized self-care needs. The practice of self-care is deeply personal, and we will strive to make it uncomplicated for people to prioritize themselves by offering a seamless 360 self-care experience that promotes emotional wellness. Our team will stay closely connected to our audience to ensure we are continuously anticipating and meeting their needs and expectations.

Fairchild Studio: As you prepare to open Rennaï, how will it stand apart from traditional beauty retailers?

C.N.: With 36,000 square feet to work with, our flagship launch location in Montreal Canada will be an inspiring place to shop, be treated, be educated, and be inspired. Rennaï’s holistic approach to the self-care routine will be encapsulated in one destination – the ultimate one-stop-shop promoting an extensive product offering and services that include traditional aesthetics, dermatology, nutrition, fragrance zone and a revitalizing retreat all coexisting in a holistic, sustainable, world-class location. Rennaï addresses the significant white space that our consumer research has identified and brings together all the services and products that consumers desire into one location.

Imagine visiting one location to purchase your favorite products, learn about advances in skincare, join a friend for tea and then experience a high-tech facial. When you return home, you can refer to your recommendations and personalized routine on your digital profile and book your next experience. We are also prioritizing technology with an immersive e-commerce platform and experience which promises customers a smooth, synchronized, and uncomplicated experience with every interaction.

Fairchild Studio: To that end, why did you choose Montreal Canada as your first retail location?

C.N.: A big part of self-care is the products and services a person uses, it’s also about how you work, live, and play. Royalmount is going to elevate the way we go about our daily lives, and provide a new way to experience community. As one of North America’s fastest-growing metropolitan areas, Montreal is Canada’s second-largest city, after Toronto, with a culturally diverse and sophisticated population and a key pocket of wealth and a major tourist destination. Located in Montreal’s midtown, Rennaï will join 170 stores and 60 restaurants, alongside office space, a hotel, and public green spaces as part of Royalmount, a 100 percent-carbon-neutral space that will elevate the way people shop, work, live and play.

Fairchild Studio: As you curate the store’s offerings what are you looking for from brands?

C.N.: Recognizing that today’s advanced consumer expects an elevated shopping experience that goes beyond a product purchase, Rennaï will partner with brands that tell compelling stories and that stand for something meaningful. Our partners will share our values and build on our ethos whether that be through innovative or unconventional approaches or a shared commitment to making beauty and self-care accessible to everyone.

We will ensure regardless of their skin color, body type, or gender identity our customers can find what they are looking for with our assortment that suits their personalized needs.

Fairchild Studio: What services will consumers experience?

C.N.: Rennaï will be home to the most advanced treatments and services in the industry and we will partner with leading providers who are experts in their respective fields. Those services will include traditional aesthetics, dermatology, nutrition, a fragrance zone, and a revitalizing retreat. The stigma around going beyond traditional skincare and cosmetics is continuing to fade and savvy consumers understand that combining products with protocols will offer the most optimal results.

Fairchild Studio: What does the future hold for Rennaï in the next

five years?

C.N.: Following our 2024 flagship opening, Rennaï will introduce its holistic approach to beauty and self-care services with nine additional locations across North America by 2028, including major cities across the United States. Beyond our locations, we have set the bar high for our digital experience and are working with innovative partners who have community and well-being at their core.