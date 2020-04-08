Bulova’s newly launched “Tune of Time” Instagram initiative may be best described as well-timed.

The brand said it is inviting music artists participating in its Tune of Time initiative — a campaign that promotes emerging musical artists by aligning individual sound and aesthetic to a Bulova timepiece — to stream live music performances on Bulova’s Instagram channel. And, the brand launched “Tune of Time” playlists on Spotify, to accompany the initiative.

“Music has the power to lift and shape our spirits,” the brand said. “During this challenging time, Bulova invites fans to come together through the vehicle of music in hopes that it brings a glimmer of happiness, strength and connection.”

Every Tuesday, Bulova will stream a live music performance by one of its Tune of Time artists on Bulova’s Instagram channel. Its first weekly performance was by U.K. artist, singer and songwriter Calum Scott, followed by electronic music artist, Madame Gandhi. Artists will be announced in real-time, Bulova noted.

And the brand explained that its Tune of Time Spotify playlists aim to “provide fans with some additional day-to-day support and an eclectic WFH vibe.” Featured artists include Fletcher, ZZ Ward, Loote, JamesDavis, Nile Rodgers, Matt Hunter and Fuego, among others.

