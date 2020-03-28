By  on March 28, 2020

LONDON – Burberry has joined a legion of fashion and luxury companies helping to fight the coronavirus, leveraging its supply chain to make emergency deliveries of medical equipment and using its Yorkshire factories to manufacture hospital gowns and masks for patients.

The company said Saturday it is using its global supply chain network to fast-track the delivery of more than 100,000 surgical masks to the U.K. National Health Service, for use by medical staff.

