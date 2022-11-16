×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: November 16, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

The Estée Lauder Cos. to Acquire Tom Ford

Men's

Pitti Uomo Readies January Edition as Men’s Fashion Grows Slowly but Steadily

Fashion

Loewe’s First L.A. Store is Filled with Sun, Ceramics & a Bust of Justin Bieber

Business Outlook Clouded by Inflation

Two recent reports reveal challenges to retailers and other business sectors for the year ahead.

manufacturers
U.S. manufacturers were more upbeat about the economy now as compared to the June report. Me studio - stock.adobe.com

As retail monthly sales data from the Census Bureau came in stronger than expected due to inflation, the outlook for 2023 remains clouded, with certain industry sectors positioned to fare worse than others.

Two recent outlook reports reveal a weaker retail landscape. In its Fitch Wire report, analysts at Fitch Ratings said rising unemployment, eroding consumer savings, and pressure on home prices “are forecast to undermine U.S. consumer spending growth in 2023.”

“We expect the housing and autos sectors to face the greatest near-term pressure on operating fundamentals due to higher financing costs weighing on consumers,” Fitch Ratings said. “Some consumer discretionary sectors such as retail could see uneven performance due to category shifts, while experience-oriented services such as travel and entertainment should see healthy demand continue next year.”

Related Galleries

Regarding U.S. business output, the S&P said in its outlook survey that the latest data “signaled weaker optimism regarding the year-ahead outlook for output among U.S. private sector firms in October.”

“The net balance of companies anticipating higher activity, at plus 23 percent, was the lowest since June 2020,” the authors of the report noted. “That said, it was stronger than the global average (net balance of plus 17 percent). The drop in expectations was largely driven by the service sector, where optimism fell to its lowest in over two years. Manufacturers, on the other hand, were more upbeat than in June.”

What’s behind the drop in the business outlook? Inflation, of course, as well as weaker demand.

“Private sector firms also noted that higher interest rates and ongoing supply chain disruption are further factors which could hamper growth in the coming 12 months,” the S&P analysts said. “At the same time, a tight labor market and challenges finding skilled workers for open vacancies were highlighted as concerns. Pressure on prices and muted demand conditions are also expected to lead to more intense market competition, which could also impact future growth.”

But there are opportunities for growth — for businesses willing to diversify their product offerings or shift to more competitive pricing. Those surveyed also noted “that they aim to keep staffing costs down in an effort to dissuade companies from taking operations offshore.”

Siân Jones, a senior economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said the U.S. private sector firms “remained cautious in their expectations for output over the next year in October, as the impact of inflation and muted client demand weighed on sentiment. Less upbeat predictions for activity, employment and investment stemmed from lower optimism among service providers. Overall, confidence was the weakest since the initial pandemic lockdown period in mid-2020.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

U.S. Business Outlook Clouded by Inflation

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

U.S. Business Outlook Clouded by Inflation

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

U.S. Business Outlook Clouded by Inflation

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

U.S. Business Outlook Clouded by Inflation

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

U.S. Business Outlook Clouded by Inflation

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

U.S. Business Outlook Clouded by Inflation

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

U.S. Business Outlook Clouded by Inflation

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

U.S. Business Outlook Clouded by Inflation

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

U.S. Business Outlook Clouded by Inflation

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

U.S. Business Outlook Clouded by Inflation

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

U.S. Business Outlook Clouded by Inflation

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

U.S. Business Outlook Clouded by Inflation

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

U.S. Business Outlook Clouded by Inflation

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

U.S. Business Outlook Clouded by Inflation

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

U.S. Business Outlook Clouded by Inflation

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

U.S. Business Outlook Clouded by Inflation

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

U.S. Business Outlook Clouded by Inflation

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

U.S. Business Outlook Clouded by Inflation

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

U.S. Business Outlook Clouded by Inflation

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

U.S. Business Outlook Clouded by Inflation

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

U.S. Business Outlook Clouded by Inflation

Hot Summer Bags

U.S. Business Outlook Clouded by Inflation

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

U.S. Business Outlook Clouded by Inflation

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

U.S. Business Outlook Clouded by Inflation

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

U.S. Business Outlook Clouded by Inflation

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

U.S. Business Outlook Clouded by Inflation

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

U.S. Business Outlook Clouded by Inflation

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

U.S. Business Outlook Clouded by Inflation

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

U.S. Business Outlook Clouded by Inflation

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

U.S. Business Outlook Clouded by Inflation

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

U.S. Business Outlook Clouded by Inflation

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

U.S. Business Outlook Clouded by Inflation

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

U.S. Business Outlook Clouded by Inflation

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

U.S. Business Outlook Clouded by Inflation

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

U.S. Business Outlook Clouded by Inflation

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

U.S. Business Outlook Clouded by Inflation

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

U.S. Business Outlook Clouded by Inflation

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

U.S. Business Outlook Clouded by Inflation

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

U.S. Business Outlook Clouded by Inflation

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

U.S. Business Outlook Clouded by Inflation

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

U.S. Business Outlook Clouded by Inflation

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

U.S. Business Outlook Clouded by Inflation

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad