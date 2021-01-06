“Always fits” is exactly what one wants to hear when searching for the perfect pair of jeans — and Calik Denim, a Turkish denim manufacturer, and Good American, a size-inclusive apparel brand, are the producers behind a new jeans collection made of proprietary stretch fabrics that cover a range of three to four sizes per pair.

The collection is made with Calik Denim’s “Selfsized” Always Fits fabric, an ultra-high elasticity and cotton blend, and Denethic technology, which reduces energy and water usage in production. Its offering of skinny fit, high-waisted jeans come in several washes and some styles feature distressed details, the brand said. Always Fits is uniquely available in five size categories ranging from 00 to 32-plus, with 100 percent stretchability, according to Calik Denim.

Its collection is available for purchase at the Good American web site, and will soon expand into other U.S. retail locations.

Calik Denim explained that its Denethic method was developed with a sustainable approach “for the whole supply chain of denim garment manufacture.” Its technology offers rinse-washed and rinse-and-enzyme-washed, as well as bleached-look fabrics, which saves amounts of water by 44 percent, 15 percent and 32 percent, respectively.

The brands said that fabrics used in partnership between Good American x Calik Denim have been “specially developed” and that “While it is almost impossible to achieve such high saving values ​​in fabrics with high elasticity, this has been possible thanks to the technology specially developed for this project by Calik Denim.”

Naturally, its fabric also promotes inclusivity within the fashion industry and addresses women’s fluctuating sizes, which is quite a common issue, according to the data. Good American shared that the average woman changes sizes 31 times in adulthood and can shift weight by five pounds in as little as a week.

Selfsized fabrics were launched last year with the objective to help “minimize the risk of buying the wrong size jeans through e-commerce channels,” the brand explained.

Calik Denim said it aims to “[trigger] the sustainability-driven transformation in the industry” with its “Passion for Life, Passion for Denim” sustainability strategy focused on widespread positive impact, emphasizing that “Collaboration between these two companies on making the sustainably made, perfect-fitting denim will make a great example to the industry by showing how valuable partnerships are. The collection itself will have a lower environmental footprint and will meet the expectations of the responsible and conscious denim customers.”

Meanwhile, Good American is embracing sustainability, too, by reducing impacts without comprising its product quality. The brand uses ethically produced fabrications in its denim, eco-friendly packaging, and environmentally safe washes, the company said – and it aspires to procure 90 percent of its denim fabrics made from sustainable components by the end of 2021.

