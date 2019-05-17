Turkey-based denim manufacturer Calik Denim said it has signed the United Nations Global Compact to further cement its pledge to sustainability, and make its efforts known to international platforms. It was signed by Aysun Şengür, Calik Denim’s financial affairs director, at the Global Compact’s 7th Ordinary Assembly held in Istanbul.

The Global Compact is a voluntary initiative that helps businesses become more sustainable through chief executive officer commitments to implement “universal” sustainability principles and help move companies forward in support of U.N. goals, according to the organization. Calik Denim, well-known in the industry for its sustainable processes and products, said its decision to sign the Global Compact is indicative of a mind-set “which suggests universal principles and adopts an innovative corporate responsibility approach in order to establish a joint development culture in the business world that is in a constant competition.”

Its signing of the Global Compact was a declaration to “have adapted its sustainability strategy to 10 principles of UNGC under main titles of human rights, labor, environment and anticorruption,” the company noted. And the signing comes at a time when “denim is hot property,” according to a recent report by retail analytics firm Edited. The global market size of denim jeans is expected to reach nearly $58 billion by 2023, signaling robust consumer demand.

Calik Denim said its approach is packaged as “Passion for Denim, Passion for Life,” built on the concept that making positive impact creates a better life. Its philosophy is that through collaboration with stakeholders; mitigating impacts on the environment, and the development of proprietary, sustainable products, Calik Denim can take aim at “[leading] change and responsible fashion concept in denim industry.”

Its first Sustainability Report was published in 2018, which shared the impacts from company activities across economic, social, environmental and governance areas with its stakeholders, the company said.

