Apparel Textile Sourcing Canada, a three-day event that showcases fashion, fabric and textile trends, will focus on international designers and manufacturers at its upcoming summer edition. ATSC, in its third year, anticipates more than 5,000 visitors across the industry, including apparel and fashion executives, influencers, designers, retailers, importers, wholesalers, merchandisers, buyers and suppliers. The event takes place in Toronto Aug. 20 to 22.

Spanning fashion and textile offerings from Switzerland, Spain, the U.S., the U.K., India, Turkey, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Nepal, the ATSC will include more than 500 international exhibits, three days of seminars and panels, and a fashion show on Aug. 21, highlighting designs from budding and established Canadian designers, such as Narces of Toronto. The event will offer a “Made in Ukraine” showcase that introduces eight Ukrainian designers and manufacturers, as well as its newest offering, the China Brand Show, which adds categories such as accessories, giftware, home electronics, footwear, luggage and housewares and general merchandise. And the ATSC will underscore “Canadian-made futuristic clothing,” enabled to diagnose and treat health conditions, according to the firm. In addition, showgoers can pursue its on-site business matchmaking service, which is offered to help connect overseas suppliers and domestic attendees.

Jason Prescott, ceo of JP Communications, ATSC producer and North America’s publisher of B2B trade platforms TopTenWholesale.com and Manufacturer.com, said, “This is a not-to-be missed event for anyone wanting to make connections and do business with fashion, apparel and textile contacts across the globe. Nowhere else in Canada can you find this kind of opportunity for international apparel networking and product displays under one roof, without having to travel overseas.”

Prescott continued, “As an example, China’s top 10 brands — being featured under the Brand China umbrella — have unique designs and innovations to offer and are eager to do business with Canadians. These are top, high-quality Chinese brands that are hugely popular in China and looking for Canadian representatives to import and distribute their products in a big way in this market — it’s an unprecedented opportunity.”

ATSC is headed by the China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Textile and Apparel and the Bangladesh High Commission on behalf of the Export Promotion Bureau and the Bangladesh Garment and Manufacturers Export Association. The event is also supported by the Taiwan Textile Association, the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council and TFO Canada, according to the organization.

