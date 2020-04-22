Canada Goose Holdings, which is taking a break from parkas to make 60,000 medical gowns a week for the coronavirus fight, is still working toward a greener future.

The Toronto-based company unveiled a sustainable impact strategy — with a target of becoming carbon-neutral by 2025 — in its first sustainability report, just in time for the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.

Dani Reiss, president and chief executive officer, began the report with a letter, noting: “We greatly honor the expertise of the Inuit — the original parka makers — who have lived in harmony with nature for thousands of years and whose practices are rooted in sustainability. Inspired by them, we strive to repair the gap between humanity and the natural world. But we also know that as citizens of the global community, we can always do more for the good of the world.”

Last year, the company embedded sustainability into its business with an eye toward taking on social, economic and environmental challenges in a bigger way.

“If you know the Canada Goose brand, you know that authenticity is everything to us,” Reiss said. “It is woven into every aspect of our business, from how we design and build our apparel with a product lifetime warranty to how we engage with our customers. This past year, we took a long, hard look, not only at ourselves, but at the state of the world around us. Recognizing that from a global perspective, we’re at a critical crossroads, we made a conscious decision to be a positive part of the change that’s ahead. We have a part to play in creating a future that we want to see. So, we set a course to where we want to be.”

As of March, Canada Goose used investments in “strategic offsetting projects” to remove two times its annual greenhouse gas emissions from the environment and plans to continue that until it cuts its emissions by 80 percent.

The other key commitments in Canada Goose’s sustainable impact strategy are:

• Fur: In 2022, the brand plans to start using reclaimed fur, both in starting to manufacture parkas that way and ending the purchasing of new fur. The company is also going to launch a consumer buyback program for fur in the months ahead.

• Responsible Down: The brand started working with the Textile Exchange last year to audit its facilities to the Responsible Down Standard and has further committed to being 100 percent certified by 2021.

• Bluesign: About 32 percent of the company’s fabrics were bluesign approved for responsible and sustainable practices last year and Canada Goose now committed to move that to 90 percent by 2025.

• Plastic: The company is eliminating all single-use plastics in its owned and controlled facilities.