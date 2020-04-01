Capri Holdings Ltd. is stepping up in the fight against coronavirus.The group’s brands and their founding designers are donating more than $3 million to several organizations around the world involved in COVID-10 relief.

“Our hearts and souls go out to those who are working on the front lines to help the world combat the COVID-19 pandemic,” said John Idol, chairman and chief executive officer of Capri. “We thank them for their remarkable dedication and courage and want to support them and the hospitals where they work. We also aim to strengthen organizations dedicated to helping the community. This is clearly a time for people to come together in every way and on every level, because we are all stronger in our united resolve.” Idol also tanked Michael Kors and Donatella Versace for their personal generosity.

The Michael Kors brand is donating $1 million to battle COVID-19. In addition, Idol and Kors are together donating $1 million personally. The combined $2 million will be divided among four recipients. NYU Langone Health and New York-Presbyterian Hospital will each receive $750,000 for emergency care, financial assistance to front-line medical staff and COVID-19-related research.

God’s Love We Deliver will receive $250,000. The organization delivers meals across New York City to people living with serious illness, a demographic at high risk to develop severe cases of COVID-19. The designer and brand are long-time supporters of God’s Love, which in 2015 named its then newly opened headquarters The Michael Kors Building,

A Common Thread, CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund for COVID-19 Relief, will also receive $250,000 for aid to fashion businesses impacted by the crisis.

Versace is donating $500,000. This comes in addition to the 1 million renminbi the brand has already given to the Chinese Red Cross Foundation, and the personal gift of 200,000 euros Donatella Versace and Allegra Versace Beck together gave last month to Milan’s San Raffaele Hospital for its intensive care unit. San Raffaele is also a beneficiary of the Versace brand’s most recent contribution, and will receive $400,000 for the ICU unit. The remaining $100,000 will go to Camera Nazionale Della Moda Italiana for the “Italia, we are with you” project, which donates ventilators and other medical equipment to Italian hospitals.

Jimmy Choo will donate $500,000 to be divided equally between two recipients. Funds to the United Kingdom’s National Health Service COVID-19 Urgent Appeal by NHS Charities Together will support medical staff, volunteers and others offering front-line care to COVID-19 patients. The contribution to the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund will aid countries in preparing for their response to the pandemic while providing aid and supplies to COVID-19 health care workers and patients.

With these contributions, Capri joins numerous brands and individuals across the industry that are donating to funds or otherwise undertaking major efforts in the global battle against COVID-19. These include, among others, Ralph Lauren, Giorigo Armani, Prada, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Kering, PVH Corp., Nike, Fendi, New Balance, Gucci’s Marco Bizzarri, Moncler’s Remo Ruffini and Chiara Ferragni.