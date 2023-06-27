A Career Path That ‘Surprises and Delights’

Ambra Brice moved to New York from Louisiana in 2016 to pursue a master’s degree in Fashion Marketing at LIM College. She held marketing roles at Macy’s and Real Simple prior to joining Google in 2021 as a brand marketing manager, where she focuses on creating campaigns to educate and inspire consumers to start their shopping journey with Google Shopping.

Here, Brice talks about her career path, challenges and furthering here education.

WWD: How would you describe your career path?

Ambra Brice: I would describe my career as a surprise and delight. When I moved to New York seven years ago to enroll in a graduate program, I had no idea what to expect. But what I did know was that if I were supposed to be here in New York everything would fall into place, and to my surprise it did.

Through my career journey, I’ve learned never to limit myself. I am capable of more than I ever thought possible.

WWD: What were some of the challenges you faced?

A.B.: The biggest challenge was transitioning from Louisiana to New York City while also not having prior experience in fashion. I remember feeling very overwhelmed during my first internship. I felt like I was behind because I did not know a lot of designers, or even how to pronounce their names — not to mention not being able to afford them. This left me feeling like there was a gap between me and some of my peers.

WWD: Is there a professional achievement you are particularly proud of?

A.B.: Over the last three years, I’ve worked on campaigns in partnerships with Black creators and business owners. At Macy’s, I had the privilege of working on the first Icons of Style collection campaign to celebrate Black excellence in design. This was the first time I had the opportunity to impact how Black fashion stories were being portrayed on a national scale. Having the opportunity to be in the room is not something I take lightly — it is the greatest responsibility that I have in a marketing role.

WWD: Why did you decide to pursue a master’s degree?

A.B.: Earning my master’s degree was an opportunity for me to home in on fashion marketing. While I did have previous marketing experience, LIM’s master’s program in fashion marketing allowed me to build specific skills and knowledge that I would need to advance in retail/fashion.

It also gave me access to a professional network. My professors worked in roles that I aspired to have. Throughout my interviews, they coached me on how to show up and gave realistic assignments to prepare me for my first role. To this day, I feel comfortable reaching out to them for advice.

WWD: How did the internships you completed help inform your career decisions?

A.B.: I used my internships as an opportunity to try different roles within the industry. My first internship was at Marie Claire magazine working in the fashion closet and my second internship was at Jimmy Choo in a brand marketing role. While both were exciting, I knew from my experience at Jimmy Choo that I wanted to take the corporate route. There was a balance of creativity and analytics that I really enjoyed.

WWD: What advice would you give someone considering a career in fashion marketing?

A.B.: Create your own opportunities. Before my career got started, I launched a fashion blog. I built a brand narrative, started an email subscription list, produced content and monitored site traffic. These are all skills I still use today. It also set me apart during my internship interviews because I came prepared with something to show.

WWD: If you could go back in time and give career advice to your younger self, what would it be?

A.B.: Be patient and present. Oftentimes we’re in a rush to get to the next thing without acknowledging how much we’ve accomplished. Recently I started reading my old journal entries from 2016. It was so nice to reflect, be present with my accomplishments and realize that I’ve already exceeded all that I imagined.