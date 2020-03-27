By  on March 27, 2020

Cartier has revealed the 21 finalists of the 2020 edition of the Cartier Women’s Initiative.

The finalists were selected from among 1,200 applications from 162 countries. It is the first time that countries such as Australia, Benin, Denmark, New Zealand and Sweden are represented in the program.

