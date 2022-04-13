EXCLUSIVE: Cash App’s Second Apparel Drop Focuses on Sustainability

Following a collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion for its inaugural collection, the second apparel drop from Cash by Cash App is shifting focus toward sustainability for a collection called Future Nature, inspired by the “richness of nature.”

In launching apparel, Cash App, a leading finance app in the U.S., is bringing to light how practicality and finance fit into everyday fashion. In particular, the Future Nature collection addresses convenience, affordability, style and eco-consciousness.

With the collection, Cash App said all proceeds from the collection will go to Power Shift Network, a nonprofit group made up of youth-led social and environmental justice organizations that are working together to build the youth clean energy and climate movement.

Cash by Cash App Future Nature collection. Courtesy Image.

“Our newest collection is inspired by the shapes, patterns, colors and textures found in nature,” said Cash App’s executive creative director, Blažo Calovic. “Along with a number of limited-edition items that incorporate the concept of Bitcoin, our latest collection aims to bring a refreshing, organic and unexpected aesthetic to the intersection of money and fashion.”

Notably, Cash by Cash App is designed in-house by Cash App’s brand studio team and produced in Los Angeles. With sustainability in mind, the team was very selective in sourcing materials for the Future Nature collection, using biodegradable materials and recycled fabrics. Utility was also a factor in the designs and can be seen especially with convenient hidden pockets to store a cash card or cell phone.

The Future Nature collection includes 34 ready-to-wear pieces ranging from staple items to statement looks. Printed T-shirts, floral jumpsuits, knitted cardigans, patterned ponchos and more have a price range from $25 to $180.

Consumers are able to explore the collection through an immersive digital experience that includes an option to view the clothing in 3D. On the Cash by Cash App website’s “otherworldly future nature wonderland” and shoppers can scroll through the looks via augmented reality and drop models wearing the clothing into a living room, park or wherever they choose to explore for a 360-degree look at the clothing details.

Cash by Cash App Future Nature collection. Courtesy Image.

With this gamified digital shopping experience, the company aims to give consumers the opportunity to interact with the collection in a tactile way. Customers are also able to click to purchase for a seamless checkout process that takes just seconds.

The Future Nature drop marks Cash Apps’s first integrated sales experience with Afterpay, allowing customers the ability to buy now, pay later or purchase items with their cash card. Customers who purchase the new apparel using Cash App will get 25 percent off.