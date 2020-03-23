By  on March 23, 2020

LONDON — Cath Kidston, the British lifestyle brand known for its retro prints and vintage-inspired merchandise, is exploring strategic options, including finding a new investor, as coronavirus begins to weigh on an already troubled business.

The brand, purchased by Baring Private Equity Asia in 2016, registered a loss of 15.4 million pounds in fiscal 2018, according to its most recent accounts on Companies House. Sales that year were 119.8 million pounds. Popular in Asia-Pacific and Japan in particular, Cath Kidston said at the time it had struggled due to the devaluation of the pound following the 2016 Brexit referendum.

