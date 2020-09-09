In CB Insights’ recently unveiled third annual list of the top private fintech companies, business automation, the growth of e-commerce and changes in the financial payments solutions market are some of the key factors influencing venture capital investments.

In the firm’s “The Fintech 250: The Top Fintech Companies of 2020″ report, the cohort of companies raised “approximately $49.2 billion in aggregate funding across nearly 900 deals since 2015, and includes start-ups at different investment stages of development, from early-stage companies to well-funded unicorns,” the company said.

Other findings of the report include that year-to-date, the 250 fintech firms raised $10.3 billion in equity capital across 120 deals. The report also noted that 32 of the companies are unicorns, which means they have valuations of more than $1 billion.

Here, CB Insights fintech analyst Alex Kern shares insights on some of the key takeaways culled from this year’s report.

WWD: Were you surprised by any of the trends in this year’s ranking? Which ones and why?