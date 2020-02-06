By  on February 6, 2020

James Miller is trying his hand at multitasking. 

The chief executive officer of The Collected Group has taken on the additional role of chief creative officer, putting him in charge of the design and business aspects of the roughly $300 million company’s brands — Joie, Equipment and Current/Elliott.

