CFDA Continues Partnership With DHL

DHL said it has renewed its deal with the Council of Fashion Designers of America Inc. to be the organization’s official logistics partner. DHL said in a statement that the partnership “is geared toward helping fashion businesses capitalize on opportunities to grow worldwide.”

As part of the partnership, DHL said one emerging designer will be named the winner of its Logistics in Fashion Award. “The winner will benefit from extended mentorship opportunities and a $15,000 grant to further the designer’s business internationally,” the company said.

Steven Kolb, chief executive officer of the nonprofit CFDA, said fashion is a global industry, “and CFDA member designers rely on a worldwide supply chain network, which has recently become more difficult to navigate. With our continued partnership with DHL, we are able to provide our talents with information to mitigate potential challenges.”

Christine Nashick, chief marketing officer for the Americas Region at DHL Express, said the company was looking forward to expanding “our work with CFDA and helping industry players — from emerging designers to fashion industry leaders — strengthen their global reach.”

“As the needs of designers, manufacturers and consumers continue to evolve and heighten, our partnership with CFDA has become increasingly valuable for members and we are happy we can support them in their expansion efforts,” Nashick added.

The partnership includes DHL hosting a four-part professional development series, which will dive into “different key industry areas and best practices to enhance the sustainable supply chains for businesses of all sizes,” DHL said.

“DHL will also sponsor the CFDA International Buyers and Editors Program,” the company said. “Emerging brands that showcased their collections during New York Fashion Week, including on CFDA’s Runway360 virtual platform, will benefit by being introduced to international editors and buyers, helping strengthen their global presence.”

DHL also said CFDA members and interim members will receive exclusive shipping rates and access to DHL Office Hours, “where they can work directly with DHL shipping and logistics professionals and receive expert guidance regarding their global supply chain.”