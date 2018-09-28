LONDON – Chanel has acquired Orlebar Brown, the British men’s swim and resort wear brand, from shareholders including Piper, and the company’s founder Adam Brown. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The brand said it sees potential synergies with other Chanel-owned companies including the women’s swimwear label Eres. Philippe Blondiaux, global chief financial officer at Chanel, said: “We are delighted to welcome Orlebar Brown. As well as sharing the same values and approach in terms of quality and know-how, this acquisition represents an ideal opportunity for synergy between Orlebar Brown and Eres.

“As a digital native brand, Orlebar Brown will enable Eres to strengthen its digital expertise and optimize its omnichannel distribution strategy. Orlebar Brown, on the other hand, will benefit from the retail experience and expertise of a long-standing player in high-quality beachwear.”

Adam Brown, founder and creative director of Orlebar Brown, said: “Over the last 11 years, we have built something truly special. In Chanel, we have found the perfect home for the brand to continue to thrive and grow. I am very much looking forward to this exciting and enduring partnership and to building Orlebar Brown in the future.”

Brown will continue to lead the business as creative director, alongside chief executive officer Paul Donoghue. As reported, Orlebar Brown had been looking for a buyer since the summer of 2017.