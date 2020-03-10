LONDON — Chanel is going greener, and shouting louder about its planet-preserving efforts, with a set of ambitious goals known as Chanel Mission 1.5° aimed at tackling climate change in line with the targets of the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement.

The overall program touches upon every aspect of Chanel’s business, which turned carbon neutral last year, from fragrance to runway, retail, sourcing and supply chain. The new program takes in emissions-busting community outreach projects, too.