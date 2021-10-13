Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: October 13, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

LVMH Sees No Impact So Far From China Crackdown on Rich

Fashion

Alexander McQueen’s Sarah Burton on Blue, and Gray, Sky Thinking

Sustainability

Coach Reveals How Much Product It Actually Destroys After Damaged Goods TikTok

Chargeurs Names Former Brooks Brothers Executive to CEO Role

Gianluca Tanzi replace Audrey Petit, who served as interim chief executive officer.

Gianluca Tanzi
Gianluca Tanzi Courtesy image.

Textile technology firm Chargeurs Group named Gianluca Tanzi chief executive officer of the company’s textiles division, which is comprised of its Chargeurs PCC Fashion Technologies and Chargeurs Luxury Materials.

Tanzi succeeds Audrey Petit, interim CEO, and will report to Michaël Fribourg, chairman and CEO, and Gustave Gauquelin, director of group performance. “Tanzi brings more than two decades of global operations, manufacturing and supply chain experience spanning fashion, textiles, eyewear, footwear and accessories from his time at Luxottica, United Colors of Benetton, Geox and other companies,” Chargeurs said in a statement.

Fribourg said the appointment of Tanzi comes as the company continues to prioritize “digitalization, efficiency and sustainability.” In the role, Fribourg said Tanzi will “accelerate the commercial synergies between our inner component business and our Nativa wool business. We’re confident that his vast international leadership experience and deep operational and supply chain expertise across textiles and fashion will enable us to further build on our recent momentum and success.”

Fribourg also expressed the company’s “deep thanks” to Petit, who served as interim CEO since Jan. 1. Petit will resume her duties as the group chief strategy and diversification officer.

Tanzi’s experience includes serving as chief operations officer and member of the board of directors of Brooks Brothers, “where he achieved significant cost reductions, incorporated new technical innovations from Italy and managed the company’s Made to Measure division,” Chargeurs said. He also served as CEO of Southwick, the American tailored clothing brand under the Brooks Brothers umbrella.

Prior to those roles, Tanzi served as chief operating officer of Italian shoe and clothing brand Geox as well as chief supply chain officer of Luxottica Group and executive vice president of supply chain for United Colors of Benetton.

Chargeurs Names Former Brooks Brothers Executive

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Chargeurs Names Former Brooks Brothers Executive

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Chargeurs Names Former Brooks Brothers Executive

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Chargeurs Names Former Brooks Brothers Executive

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Chargeurs Names Former Brooks Brothers Executive

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Chargeurs Names Former Brooks Brothers Executive

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Chargeurs Names Former Brooks Brothers Executive

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Chargeurs Names Former Brooks Brothers Executive

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Chargeurs Names Former Brooks Brothers Executive

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Chargeurs Names Former Brooks Brothers Executive

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Chargeurs Names Former Brooks Brothers Executive

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Chargeurs Names Former Brooks Brothers Executive

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Chargeurs Names Former Brooks Brothers Executive

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Chargeurs Names Former Brooks Brothers Executive

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Chargeurs Names Former Brooks Brothers Executive

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Chargeurs Names Former Brooks Brothers Executive

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Chargeurs Names Former Brooks Brothers Executive

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Chargeurs Names Former Brooks Brothers Executive

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Chargeurs Names Former Brooks Brothers Executive

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Chargeurs Names Former Brooks Brothers Executive

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Chargeurs Names Former Brooks Brothers Executive

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Chargeurs Names Former Brooks Brothers Executive

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Chargeurs Names Former Brooks Brothers Executive

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Chargeurs Names Former Brooks Brothers Executive

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Chargeurs Names Former Brooks Brothers Executive

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Chargeurs Names Former Brooks Brothers Executive

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Chargeurs Names Former Brooks Brothers Executive

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Chargeurs Names Former Brooks Brothers Executive

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Chargeurs Names Former Brooks Brothers Executive

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Chargeurs Names Former Brooks Brothers Executive

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Chargeurs Names Former Brooks Brothers Executive

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Chargeurs Names Former Brooks Brothers Executive

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Chargeurs Names Former Brooks Brothers Executive

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Chargeurs Names Former Brooks Brothers Executive

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Chargeurs Names Former Brooks Brothers Executive

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Chargeurs Names Former Brooks Brothers Executive

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Chargeurs Names Former Brooks Brothers Executive

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad