Chargeurs Names Former Brooks Brothers Executive to CEO Role

Textile technology firm Chargeurs Group named Gianluca Tanzi chief executive officer of the company’s textiles division, which is comprised of its Chargeurs PCC Fashion Technologies and Chargeurs Luxury Materials.

Tanzi succeeds Audrey Petit, interim CEO, and will report to Michaël Fribourg, chairman and CEO, and Gustave Gauquelin, director of group performance. “Tanzi brings more than two decades of global operations, manufacturing and supply chain experience spanning fashion, textiles, eyewear, footwear and accessories from his time at Luxottica, United Colors of Benetton, Geox and other companies,” Chargeurs said in a statement.

Fribourg said the appointment of Tanzi comes as the company continues to prioritize “digitalization, efficiency and sustainability.” In the role, Fribourg said Tanzi will “accelerate the commercial synergies between our inner component business and our Nativa wool business. We’re confident that his vast international leadership experience and deep operational and supply chain expertise across textiles and fashion will enable us to further build on our recent momentum and success.”

Fribourg also expressed the company’s “deep thanks” to Petit, who served as interim CEO since Jan. 1. Petit will resume her duties as the group chief strategy and diversification officer.

Tanzi’s experience includes serving as chief operations officer and member of the board of directors of Brooks Brothers, “where he achieved significant cost reductions, incorporated new technical innovations from Italy and managed the company’s Made to Measure division,” Chargeurs said. He also served as CEO of Southwick, the American tailored clothing brand under the Brooks Brothers umbrella.

Prior to those roles, Tanzi served as chief operating officer of Italian shoe and clothing brand Geox as well as chief supply chain officer of Luxottica Group and executive vice president of supply chain for United Colors of Benetton.