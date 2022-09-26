×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: September 26, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

EXCLUSIVE: Balmain and Estée Lauder Cos. Ink Beauty License

Fashion

Bottega Veneta RTW Spring 2023

Fashion

Moncler Celebrates 70th Anniversary With Grand Performance in Milan

Checkmate Infused With $5 Million In Seed Funding

The funding will help the company accelerate its growth.

Checkmate
The Checkmate app automatically applies deals and promotions. Courtesy image.

Checkmate, which is a personalized smart shopping tool aimed at making it easy for users to discover brands, apply savings, and manage their orders post-purchase, said it secured $5 million in a seed funding round led by Fuel Capital. The company said in a statement that it will use the new investment “to accelerate its product development and customer growth.” 

Checkmate said other investors in the round include Kevin Johnson, the former CEO of Ebates at Rakuten, f7 Ventures, Blackbird Ventures, Scribble Ventures, Hyper, and Susa Ventures. Other participants in the funding round include Liquid 2 Ventures (which was founded by NFL Hall of Famer Joe Montana), Wischoff Ventures, Exits Capital, Night Capital, Ancestry CEO Deborah Liu, Firstbase CEO Chris Herd, and XMTP Co-Founder and President Shane Mac. 

Related Galleries

The company said consumers typically are inundated with personalized email deals from brands “that it’s tough to manage them all and remember to apply each deal at checkout.” As a solution, Checkmate is available as both a mobile app/extension and laptop extension and “is the first solution that gathers all the best deals from a user’s personal email and the web and automatically applies them at checkout to help smart shoppers save the most they can.” 

Harry Dixon, chief executive officer and co-founder of Checkmate, said with record-high inflation, economic uncertainty, and a volatile stock market, “consumers are looking to save wherever they can,” said. At the same time, skyrocketing digital ad costs mean retailers and brands need new ways to establish and build their own customer relationships. We’re extremely proud to partner with this prestigious group of investors as we roll out a delightful product that helps smart shoppers save while helping brands drive conversion and loyalty.” 

Regarding the value proposition for brands, Checkmate serves as a powerful conversion engine that also helps businesses attract targeted audiences and build long-term relationships with their customers. “In a testing phase, users engaged with Checkmate 3.5 times per week and saved more than 27 percent, on average, when purchasing, versus roughly 15 percent with traditional savings apps,” the company noted. 

“In the face of continually rising customer acquisition costs, most DTC companies have invested in personalized marketing to deepen their relationships with their existing customers and discover new ones,” said Chris Howard, founding partner at Fuel Capital. “Checkmate is a tool purpose-built to respond to current market dynamics and provide significant value to brands. We’re highly confident in the Checkmate team and are excited to support the company as it continues to provide significant value to brands and marketing teams.” 

The company said its convenient dashboard also stores and manages users’ gift cards and tracks all their orders, “so they can see exactly when their packages will arrive at their doorstep. In addition, users can opt to have Checkmate generate a first-of-its-kind ‘ghost email inbox’ with just one click. Checkmate will then create a new email address on the back end and sign it up to the top 100 retail and brand mailing lists, so users can collect thousands of personalized deals without having their own inboxes filled with offers. Checkmate then automatically applies any relevant deals from the inbox for users while they shop to ensure they save the most they can, with no extra effort on their part.” 

Checkmate Nabs $5 Million In Seed

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Checkmate Nabs $5 Million In Seed

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Checkmate Nabs $5 Million In Seed

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Checkmate Nabs $5 Million In Seed

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Checkmate Nabs $5 Million In Seed

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Checkmate Nabs $5 Million In Seed

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Checkmate Nabs $5 Million In Seed

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Checkmate Nabs $5 Million In Seed

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Checkmate Nabs $5 Million In Seed

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Checkmate Nabs $5 Million In Seed

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Checkmate Nabs $5 Million In Seed

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Checkmate Nabs $5 Million In Seed

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Checkmate Nabs $5 Million In Seed

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Checkmate Nabs $5 Million In Seed

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Checkmate Nabs $5 Million In Seed

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Checkmate Nabs $5 Million In Seed

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Checkmate Nabs $5 Million In Seed

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Checkmate Nabs $5 Million In Seed

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Checkmate Nabs $5 Million In Seed

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Checkmate Nabs $5 Million In Seed

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Checkmate Nabs $5 Million In Seed

Hot Summer Bags

Checkmate Nabs $5 Million In Seed

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Checkmate Nabs $5 Million In Seed

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Checkmate Nabs $5 Million In Seed

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Checkmate Nabs $5 Million In Seed

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Checkmate Nabs $5 Million In Seed

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Checkmate Nabs $5 Million In Seed

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Checkmate Nabs $5 Million In Seed

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Checkmate Nabs $5 Million In Seed

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Checkmate Nabs $5 Million In Seed

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Checkmate Nabs $5 Million In Seed

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Checkmate Nabs $5 Million In Seed

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Checkmate Nabs $5 Million In Seed

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Checkmate Nabs $5 Million In Seed

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Checkmate Nabs $5 Million In Seed

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Checkmate Nabs $5 Million In Seed

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Checkmate Nabs $5 Million In Seed

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Checkmate Nabs $5 Million In Seed

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Checkmate Nabs $5 Million In Seed

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Checkmate Nabs $5 Million In Seed

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Checkmate Nabs $5 Million In Seed

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Checkmate Nabs $5 Million In Seed

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Checkmate Nabs $5 Million In Seed

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Checkmate Nabs $5 Million In Seed

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Checkmate Nabs $5 Million In Seed

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad