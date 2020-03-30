SHANGHAI — China is stirring from its coronavirus-induced hibernation. More than two months after the government moved to lock down Hubei province and large swaths of the country, there’s a growing body of evidence the nation is on the road to recovery.

The number of new positive coronavirus cases has slowed to a trickle — and mostly accounted for by returnees. Last week, in one of the most encouraging indicators that the tide had turned, the government lifted the lockdown most of Hubei. The city of Wuhan, one of the hardest-hit areas in the province is still under quarantine but will soon see travel restrictions lifted on April 8.