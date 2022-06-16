Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: June 16, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Dior Cruise Show Provides Showcase for Spanish Craftsmanship

Beauty

Estée Lauder Chief Talks Travel Retail

Fashion

Gee’s Bend Quilting Comes Into Fashion, but How Are These Brand Partnerships Working for the Artisan Community?

China’s Retail Sales Contract, but Demand for Luxury Is Back

Berstein expects luxury demand to go back to an even keel and growth trajectory in China.

Shoppers wearing face masks line up
Shoppers wearing face masks line up to visit a Hermès store at a reopened shopping mall after it was closed for months due to COVID-19 restrictions in Shanghai. AP

LONDON — China’s strict COVID-19 restrictions, especially with Shanghai under a two-month lockdown, led to a 6.7 percent year-over-year decline in retail sales of consumer goods in May, to 3.35 trillion renminbi, or $496.16 billion, the National Bureau of Statistics revealed on Wednesday.

The contraction in May was better than in April, which logged an 11.1 percent dip from the prior year. In the period between January and May, China’s retail sales of consumer goods were 17.17 trillion renminbi, down 1.5 percent from the same period in 2021, when China enjoyed relatively robust growth while other economies struggled due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

In the past month, the Chinese government has been adjusting its dynamic-zero COVD-19 policy, and announced a broad package of economic support measures to stimulate the economy.

Related Galleries

A Berstein report published Thursday predicts that the luxury and beauty industry will bounce back quicker than those catering to the mass market in China.

“Early signs indicate that luxury demand is reviving in China, as lockdowns are lifted — with shopping malls in Shanghai reporting sales 80 percent of pre-lockdown levels, albeit with the support of double loyalty points,” the report said.

Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Hermès and Dior were among the first to recover. Local media reported that long lines were formed outside their stores in Shanghai’s luxury shopping mall Plaza 66 on the first day they reopened on May 29, after the city came out of the lockdown.

Shoppers wearing face masks line up to visit a Dior store at a shopping mall in Shanghai.
Shoppers wearing face masks line up to visit a Dior store at a shopping mall in Shanghai. AP

It’s also been reported in the local media that luxury brands in Shanghai were coming up with creative ways to entice high-spending customers during the lockdown, such as sending fancy takeaways and putting rare bags worth more than 100,000 renminbi, or $15,000, on delivery platforms.

Despite the promising signs, Berstein noted that logistics disruption has impacted luxury sales well beyond Shanghai. Online and physical supply in major luxury spending cities like Chengdu, Hangzhou and Shenzhen was impacted as most of the luxury brands’ warehouses are located in Shanghai, which has reopened since June, but a negative test within 72 hours is still required for anyone entering public areas.

“Exiting the lockdowns, demand seems back to an even keel and growth trajectory — equally to what we had seen up to Chinese New Year,” Berstein said, adding that “for affordable luxury, strong pent-up demand will drive continued growth through the remainder of this year.”

Luca Solca, senior research analyst of global luxury goods at Bernstein, added that “Contacts within the luxury goods industry and real estate companies point to a rapid demand rebound in China after exiting lockdowns. What remains to be seen is if this demand level will sustain, despite macro-economic indicators being weak.”

An earlier research report from Barclays warned that luxury brands may face additional headwinds in China as pandemic-related restrictions widen to cities like Beijing. The city for the past week went through rounds of mass testing, as hundreds contracted the COVID-19 virus after partying at Heaven Supermarket, a nightclub in downtown’s Sanlitun area, which has been shut permanently following the outbreak.

A survey from Oliver Wyman released this week, which reflects feedback from more than 30 of the consulting firm’s clients across premium consumer and luxury goods, also revealed that luxury brands have slashed expectations for their China business this year. Forecasted 2022 growth for luxury and premium consumer brands in Mainland China was reduced to a mere 3 percent from the 18 percent Oliver Wyman expected months ago.

A worker wearing a face mask assists a man on the health code scanner at a reopening shopping mall in Shanghai.
A worker wearing a face mask assists a man on the health code scanner at a reopening shopping mall in Shanghai. AP

As for the beauty sector, Berstein expects that “long-term demand remains intact,” and that demand recovery will come “as soon as restrictions ease, but the path to when this might occur remains unclear.”

The group also said companies with robust China supply chains like L’Oréal and Proya are gaining share during disruptions, while companies with supply chains disrupted by Shanghai lockdowns, including Estée Lauder and Shiseido, may see slow shipment recovery in the second quarter, despite strong online sell-through.

With regard to the broader apparel and footwear sectors, Berstein suggests there will be a bounce-back as restrictions ease, led by e-commerce, as China distribution centers and last-mile delivery are back on track, while in-store recovery will be slower as people remain nervous about going back to stores until mass testing eases.

Related:

The Secret to Connecting with Chinese Consumers

Lunar New Year Spending Dipped as COVID-19 Concerns Loom in China

Bain Warns China Luxury Growth to Further Decelerate in 2022

China May Retail Sales Contract, but

Hot Summer Bags

China May Retail Sales Contract, but

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

China May Retail Sales Contract, but

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

China May Retail Sales Contract, but

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

China May Retail Sales Contract, but

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

China May Retail Sales Contract, but

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

China May Retail Sales Contract, but

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

China May Retail Sales Contract, but

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

China May Retail Sales Contract, but

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

China May Retail Sales Contract, but

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

China May Retail Sales Contract, but

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

China May Retail Sales Contract, but

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

China May Retail Sales Contract, but

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

China May Retail Sales Contract, but

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

China May Retail Sales Contract, but

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

China May Retail Sales Contract, but

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

China May Retail Sales Contract, but

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

China May Retail Sales Contract, but

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

China May Retail Sales Contract, but

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

China May Retail Sales Contract, but

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

China May Retail Sales Contract, but

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

China May Retail Sales Contract, but

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

China May Retail Sales Contract, but

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

China May Retail Sales Contract, but

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

China May Retail Sales Contract, but

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

China May Retail Sales Contract, but

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

China May Retail Sales Contract, but

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

China May Retail Sales Contract, but

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

China May Retail Sales Contract, but

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

China May Retail Sales Contract, but

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

China May Retail Sales Contract, but

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

China May Retail Sales Contract, but

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

China May Retail Sales Contract, but

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

China May Retail Sales Contract, but

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

China May Retail Sales Contract, but

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

China May Retail Sales Contract, but

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

China May Retail Sales Contract, but

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

China May Retail Sales Contract, but

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

China May Retail Sales Contract, but

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

China May Retail Sales Contract, but

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

China May Retail Sales Contract, but

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad