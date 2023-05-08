XTEP 160X: Professional Running Shoes are Making Waves Worldwide 

Sports and fashion are becoming increasingly intertwined. The fashion industry is experiencing a major shift as trendy sports items continue to flood the market. Additionally, the growing interest in healthy lifestyles and sports activities has not only led to increased sales for sports brands but also inspired sports brands to incorporate more fashion-forward elements into their designs. With people increasingly seeking out stylish and functional sportswear, creating fashionable sports items has become an essential consideration for sports brands. This trend is set to continue shaping the fashion industry for years to come.

​​A stylish Chinese athletic brand’s running shoe is making waves in the fashion and sports scenes worldwide recently, quickly becoming a must-have item. This new 160X 3.0 PRO Fluorescent version is the latest ultimate fashion-forward statement piece for the athletically inclined. Supermodels are donning XTEP 160X 3.0 PRO running shoes for nighttime running and street-style shoots, causing a stir, and drawing the eyes of fashionistas everywhere. ​The fusion of practicality and style has always been a hot topic in the fashion industry, and this product perfectly embodies that trend. It’s cutting-edge technology and stylish aesthetics are a winning combination that appeals to supermodels and fashion-forward individuals alike. It’s no wonder that this product has caught the attention of supermodels, who are constantly seeking out the latest and greatest fashion trends. With its ability to blend functionality and fashion seamlessly, it’s a must-have for anyone looking to stay on top of the latest trends.

Fashion influencer @alexandra_zimny tried on XTEP 160X 3.0 PRO running shoes.

Meanwhile, XTEP has just invited runners around the world and kicked off a brand-new night running initiative, boldly themed “Running lights up the world,” which is the world’s first athletic brand to hold a nationwide running campaign worldwide. With a nod to the nighttime vibe of fluorescent hues, anyone can illuminate the Earth with each stride they take.​

Influencer @Blaise Ffrench tried on XTEP 160X 3.0 PRO running shoes.

Whether supermodels and other celebrities try on XTEP or the global night running event. Running has become a healthy habit of both sports and life for the public, and the 160X 3.0 PRO of XTEP has formed a new trend of wearing sports and life by virtue of the integration of fashion and sports.

Combining high-performance athleticism with unparalleled fashion, this running shoe exemplifies the determination of a rapidly-growing Chinese sports brand to expand its global reach. Both domestically and internationally, with numerous fashion and sports celebrities sporting XTEP’s 160X 3.0 PRO out on the streets, the brand has garnered significant attention and praise. Nowadays, XTEP’s global presence continues to expand as its professional running shoes make their way into 42 countries worldwide, a testament to the brand’s exceptional quality and performance.

“Sports fashion” isn’t just a catchphrase – it’s a core strategy that is woven into every aspect of its product design and marketing. In addition to functionality, XTEP understands that fashion and design are essential factors that drive users to make a purchase.

The latest release from XTEP embodies this ethos perfectly, boasting a sleek and streamlined design, eye-catching colors, and an ultra-lightweight build that delivers exceptional shock absorption performance. These features work together to create a running shoe that leaves a lasting impression, one that’s sure to attract the attention of athletes and fashion enthusiasts alike.

One of the standout features of this shoe is its bold and eye-catching neo-color scheme. The design team has carefully chosen hues that are both on-trend and visually striking – from the gradient blend of aurora green, cloud blue, and white that gives the shoe a futuristic feel, to the use of the ‘Novel Technologies that adds an extra dimension of depth and texture to the overall look.

XTEP 160X 3.0 PRO’s neo color scheme.

The “Novel Technologies with Fluorescent Colors” technology allows the shoe body to absorb light during the day and emit a glowing effect at night. With exposure to strong ultraviolet rays or sunlight, the shoe body can glow in the dark providing athletes and runners with enhanced visibility and safety during night runs.

It also features a vamp design inspired by racing track lines, which conveys a sense of speed through its linear pattern. Advanced 3D printing technology is used to create the vamp, resulting in a cutting-edge design.

Not only does this shoe boast a stylish design, but it also offers exceptional functionality. Firstly, the shoe delivers XTEP ACE cushioning technology at a rate as high as 85 percent, surpassing traditional EVA and PU materials by a significant margin. According to authoritative test results, it also outperforms ETPU materials by over 28 percent.

XTEP 160X 3.0 PRO.

Recognizing the surge in popularity of sports-inspired fashion in recent years, XTEP has strategically boosted its brand recognition with the release of its highly sought-after “160X” running shoes series- a perfect blend of performance and style. With an eye toward international markets, XTEP has implemented savvy marketing tactics to help bolster the global presence of Chinese sports brands.

As the global demand for athletic footwear continues to rise, the market for high-quality running shoes is becoming increasingly competitive. With its focus on R&D and sponsorship of marathons, China’s XTEP is leading the way in the development of cutting-edge running shoes that cater to the needs of athletes at all levels. XTEP’s 160X series running shoes have achieved unparalleled success in marathon events, boasting a higher wearing rate than even some of the most established international brands. This breakthrough not only challenges the dominance of foreign capital in top-tier events but has also helped numerous marathon runners secure championship titles, firmly establishing XTEP as a leader in the industry. From breaking Chinese marathon records to supporting a staggering 49 Chinese athletes and helping them clinch 228 marathon championships, XTEP’s performance-driven 160X PRO has been a game-changer. What’s more, 160X champion running shoes made a mark at the Paris Marathon, when Helah Kiprop won the race while wearing them. It was also the only Chinese brand in the top three for men and women in the race. XTEP also had a major win at the Boston Marathon, one of the world’s six Grand Slams, where Nazret Weldu finished sixth while wearing XTEP 160X 2.0 running shoes – the only Chinese sports brand endorsed by elite players in the tournament. XTEP’s success is a testament to its quality and innovation in the sportswear industry.

Nazret Weldu wore XTEP at the Boston Marathon.

As XTEP continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible in the world of athletic footwear, it’s clear that the brand’s dedication to excellence is paying off in a big way.

The brand’s 160X series, in particular, has been recognized with a range of international awards, including the prestigious Muse Creative Awards, Italy’s A’Design Award, Paris Design Awards, FANAA, and ISPO Functional Textile Fashion Trend Awards. These accolades speak to the brand’s commitment to innovation, design, and function, and highlight the superior quality of XTEP’s products.

In a bid to expand its global presence, Chinese sports brand XTEP has been actively seeking to create sports items that boast a “unified global aesthetic” through a combination of cutting-edge technology and fashion-forward design innovations. In the realm of running shoes, XTEP boasts a staggering 1.8 million dedicated members worldwide. XTEP is striving to establish itself as a top contender and represents Chinese sports brands in the highly competitive world of athletic gear.

Runners wore XTEP 160X 3.0 PRO running shoes for a night time run in Shanghai.

In the competitive world of running shoe brands, XTEP has found success by standing out with its fashion-forward approach. By following current trends and creating visually appealing products, XTEP has been able to attract a wider global audience. This focus on fashion, in addition to functionality, has helped the brand make its mark in the traditional running shoe market.

XTEP is leading the charge for Chinese sports brands to compete on the global stage and capture the attention of the fashion world with its unique XTEP style. By prioritizing innovation, fashion-forward design, and strategic branding, XTEP has firmly established itself as a key player in the sportswear market, both domestically and abroad. As the company continues to expand its offerings and explore new markets, it is sure to leave an indelible mark on the industry and inspire other Chinese brands to follow in its footsteps.