This year, Biem.L.Fdlkk Garment Co. commemorates its 20th anniversary since the brand’s inception. To mark this momentous occasion, Biem.L.Fdlkk held an extravagant 20th-anniversary celebration event at Haixinsha, Guangzhou. This event not only reminisced the brand’s 20-year journey, but also showcased its future development plans.

The brand’s new TV commercial, “Create Your Legend,” eloquently portrays Biem.L.Fdlkk’s golf culture as an emotional thread, celebrating the brand’s remarkable journey from its inception to becoming an industry leader. It is worth mentioning that Mr. Jiao Pei, the Vice President and Secretary-General of the China Garment Association, graced the event and lauded Biem.L.Fdlkk’s development path.

Moreover, this year, Chun Wu became the brand’s spokesperson. His noble and elegant temperament perfectly embodies the brand’s extraordinary quality, bringing more sensibility and vitality to Biem.L.Fdlkk. During the grand celebration, WWD had the privilege of having an up-close conversation with the founder, Mr. Xie Bingzheng, who discussed the brand’s legendary origins.

Spokesperson of Biem.L.Fdlkk, Chun Wu.

Biem.L.Fdlkk Group showroom.

Biem.L.Fdlkk Group showroom.

Biem.L.Fdlkk has been a trailblazer in the Chinese golf clothing market since its establishment in 2003. The company’s early advantage was the result of astute decision-making, and its adherence to long-termism is a manifestation of exceptional corporate culture. For many years, Biem.L.Fdlkk has made limited investments in advertisements and relied entirely on word-of-mouth promotion based on consumer experiences. Its official partnership with the Chinese national golf team since 2013 has increased Biem.L.Fdlkk’s brand influence to new heights.

To further drive sales, in 2020, the brand turned to Tencent to leverage it ecosystem by building a marketing network of “high-quality offline channels and digitalized new retail.” By integrating online and offline channels, a comprehensive distribution network was formed, covering 1,191 stores in core business districts across 31 provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities directly under the central government in China. Both online and offline platforms provide diversified and personalized services to users, offering more consumer experiences and convenient shopping scenarios for customers.

The 20th-Anniversary Celebration of Biem.L.Fdlkk Group.

As a leading enterprise in the industry, assuming social responsibility is inevitable. Mr. Xie Bingzheng, as a prominent figure, has actively contributed to the development of his hometown. In 2019, he invested approximately 1 billion yuan in the construction of the Xiushi Hotel project in Cangnan, his hometown. He also donated 30 million yuan to build the Flowing Stone Plank Path, improving the lives of local villagers in the same year. Mr. Xie Bingzheng is also one of the earliest advocates in the industry for promoting economic development and social progress based on protecting the natural environment, aiming to achieve shared prosperity for the economy, society, and environment. He strives to achieve these visions with practical actions.

Founder of Biem.L.Fdlkk, Xie Bingzheng.

Biem.L.Fdlkk has reported strong revenue and net profit growth for twelve consecutive years since 2011. In its 2022 financial report, the company reported a revenue of 2.885 billion yuan, up 6.06 percent year-on-year. Its net profit attributable to shareholders reached 728 million yuan, up 16.5 percent year-over-year. In the first quarter of 2023, Biem.L.Fdlkk achieved a revenue of 1.079 billion yuan, up 33.13 percent year-over-year, and a net profit attributable to shareholders of 301 million yuan, up 41.36 percent year-over-year. Its quarterly performance also reached a historical high for the same period, continuously leading in the high-end sports segment. The development of the golf economy has not only brought enormous economic benefits to China.

In April of this year, Biem.L.Fdlkk acquired two international brands, Cerruti 1881 and Kent & Curwen, officially marking the beginning of a new decade of development. Moving from domestic to international, Biem.L.Fdlkk is embarking on a path toward a multi-brand group operation. Over the next ten years, the group will focus on internationalization, high-end positioning, youthfulness and standardization, promoting the synergistic development of multiple brands through differentiated strategic positioning and layout.

Without a doubt, Biem.L.Fdlkk’s ambitions extend beyond the golf apparel market, aiming to become a global luxury goods conglomerate.

According to reports, in the next ten years, Biem.L.Fdlkk will leverage its brand matrix to achieve tenfold growth. By 2033, Biem.L.Fdlkk Group’s revenue is expected to exceed 30 billion, with Cerruti 1881 surpassing 5 billion, Kent & Curwen exceeding 3 billion, Biem.L.Fdlkk Golf exceeding 5 billion, Biem.L.Fdlkk Main exceeding 15 billion and Venice reaching 2 billion. All of these brands are expected to experience different levels of growth, catering to the needs of different markets and consumers through a multi-brand, multi-dimensional marketing strategy. This strategy can provide the group with broader market coverage and more stable business data. Thirty billion is a significant figure, and achieving a tenfold growth demonstrates Biem.L.Fdlkk Group’s ambitious goals and confidence in future development.

Three hundred billion is an extremely large number, and the expected tenfold growth demonstrates Biem.L.Fdlkk Group’s ambitious goals and confidence in future development. A series of corresponding measures will be implemented to strongly support rapid business growth, which may include expanding product lines, increasing market share, and exploring emerging markets, among others. With a strategy of rapid growth of the main brand and the coordinated development of multiple brands, Biem.L.Fdlkk aims to build an international luxury goods conglomerate and continuously create value for users and society by creating a refined lifestyle.

Expanding business globally means a greater challenge to the excellent management team and strategic vision of Biem.L.Fdlkk. We believe that the shining achievements attained through sticking to long-termism will continue to serve as the cornerstone for Biem.L.Fdlkk’s progress, enabling greater success in the global market and the creation of new legends.

In the interview with Xie Binzheng, the brand’s founder shared insights and his perspective on the golf industry, social responsibility, globalization, and the acquisition of international luxury brands.

Biem.L.Fdlkk innovative fabric research and development laboratory.

Biem.L.Fdlkk innovative fabric research and development laboratory.

Biem.L.Fdlkk innovative fabric research and development laboratory.

Biem.L.Fdlkk innovative fabric research and development laboratory.

Biem.L.Fdlkk innovative fabric research and development laboratory.

Biem.L.Fdlkk innovative fabric research and development laboratory.

When asked why he chose to focus on the golf apparel market, Xie responds with remarkable market insight and strategic vision. He explains that more than 20 years ago, when they started Biem.L.Fdlkk, they began searching for a market position for it. The business casual clothing market was very saturated at that time, and they thought of it as though if everyone is taking the bus and it was really hard to get a seat, why not ride a bicycle instead? Xie’s exploration in Japan and South Korea found that there were no domestic brands in the golf industry. His gut instinct led him to build a golf apparel brand and focus on the golf market.

Xie further explains that the development of the golf industry does not limit the growth of other industries, as the related industries span different dimensions, even beyond the scope of golf. He cites Lululemon, the Global Polo sport, and yoga apparel brand, as an example of how high-end sportswear brands are in an upward trend in the overall environment and enhance brand awareness and customer loyalty through high-performance products and emotionally resonant connections.

Biem.L.Fdlkk Group showroom.

Biem.L.Fdlkk Group showroom.

As a responsible enterprise, Biem.L.Fdlkk fully embraces and aligns with national strategies for green environmental protection and carbon neutrality. Xie shares how the company has been actively researching and developing environmentally friendly materials for their new products and is highly responding to energy conservation and emission reduction to minimize the environmental impact caused by their production operations.

When asked how Biem.L.Fdlkk can better communicate and engage with different cultures and markets, Xie emphasizes the importance of keeping up with the times, grasping new technologies and marketing strategies, and showcasing Biem.L.Fdlkk’s unique charm to consumers worldwide through avant-garde designs.

The 20th-Anniversary Celebration of Biem.L.Fdlkk Group.

The 20th-Anniversary Celebration of Biem.L.Fdlkk Group.

The 20th-Anniversary Celebration of Biem.L.Fdlkk Group.

The 20th-Anniversary Celebration of Biem.L.Fdlkk Group.

The 20th-Anniversary Celebration of Biem.L.Fdlkk Group.

Xie concludes the interview by sharing his advice and suggestions for young people who are passionate about fashion, love golf, and are striving in related industries. He encourages young people to embrace passion, resilience, and responsibility in pursuing their dreams and ignite their enthusiasm and drive using internal motivation to propel themselves forward.

Overall, Xie Binzheng’s profound understanding of golf culture and market insight has been instrumental in Biem.L.Fdlkk’s remarkable success. The company’s commitment to social responsibility, green sustainable development, and expansion into international luxury brands bodes well for its future aspirations.