Profound adjustment of the world economy and the constant industrial manufacturing upgrades led to concrete achievements of the transformation of the textile industry together with the gradual advancement of the supply-side reform. As an important basic raw material in the textile industry, chemical fiber is gradually given more connotation and value. As the world’s largest chemical fiber producer, chemical fiber production of China accounts for 70% of the total global production. Thus, active response of chemical fiber industry of China to the goal of carbon neutrality will greatly promote the construction of a green low-carbon industrial system.

Xinxiang Chemical Fiber Co. Ltd (Bailu) (hereinafter referred to as “Xinxiang Bailu” for short) announced its response to China’s carbon neutral goal by increasing technological innovation and resource investment, strengthening the deployment and implementation of energy-saving and emission reduction strategies, and working with global peers to address the challenge of climate change. With all these, Xinxiang Bailu aims to lead chemical fiber industry into a new stage of green development.

The world has entered the era of global climate change, which has become the greatest non-traditional security challenge to human development. As the world’s most populous country and largest carbon emitter, China’s response to climate change has become a major challenge to its current economic recovery and development. During the 75th session of the UN General Assembly, President Xi Jinping pledged that China would become carbon neutral by 2060 and reach peak emissions by 2030 by increasing its intended national contribution and adopting more vigorous policies and measures. To achieve these ambitious goals, great efforts and contribution shall be made by all industries in China, which will make the industrial upgrading imperative.

While various industries are actively participating in the implementation of the carbon neutral goal, China’s textile and apparel industry is among the first industry to respond to the carbon neutral goals. The day following President Xi’s announcement, the CNTAC (China National Textiles and Apparel Council) SDG team held the 2020 China Sustainable Fashion Week themed “YOU Action # Fashion for Nature”. CNTAC launched the Carbon Stewardship 2020 action so as to encourage the textile and apparel industry to develop a green low-carbon development and transformation roadmap as early as 2017, and took the lead in proposing the goal of achieving a zero-carbon industry by 2050, being the first industry in China to promote industrial-level zero-carbon goals.

As the leading MMCF (Man-Made Cellulosic Fiber) producer in China, Xinxiang Chemical Fiber Co. Ltd (Bailu) is a large producer of raw materials of chemical fiber textile, with the top production scale and economic efficiency in the industry, and thousands of product varieties of MMCF and spandex in three series. In recent years, Xinxiang Bailu has developed more than 10 varieties of functionalized and differentiated viscose fibers and differentiated spandex fibers. Its products have verified by ISO14001 environmental management system, ISO45001 occupational health and safety management system, Level 1of STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX eco-textile, level 3 (highest) of STeP by OEKO-TEX sustainable production, CanopyStyle audit green shirt rating and RCS2.0 recycled content declaration standard certification.

Recently, Xinxiang Bailu announced its carbon commitment: it will achieve peak carbon emissions by 2028; 40% carbon reduction by 2035; and carbon neutrality by 2055.

At the same time, Xinxiang Bailu will carry out a series of climate actions in three major steps: firstly, joining the Climate Stewardship 2030 program and setting up a climate action plan in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement and China’s Intended Nationally Determined Contribution targets for carbon emission reductions; secondly, implementing this decarbonization roadmap, ensuring annual disclosure of our results and performance; third, joining the Lifecycle Assessment working group of CNTAC and using these insights to launch an innovative zero-carbon MMCF – completing the R&D phase by 2022 and then rolling out the product to support customers along the value chain in addressing their own impacts.

Commenting on the announcement, Laila Petrie, CEO of environmental organization 2050, said she was pleased to see more and more Chinese textile companies joining climate action, and congratulated Xinxiang Bailu for doing so. She said that producer companies achieving real decarbonization will be an effective driver of climate transition in the global textile value chain.

Zhang Zixin, Secretary General of the CV (Collaboration for Sustainable Development of Viscose), said of this action by its member company that “We are delighted to see that our members are moving from being “followers” to “leaders” in addressing global sustainability challenges. Commitment of Xinxiang Bailu serves as a model for CV and the whole MMCF industry. The CV will continue to assist member companies in developing the most ambitious sustainability visions, supporting the implementation of these goals, and monitoring their timely disclosure.”

At a time when the global digital economy is rapidly upgrading and developing, big data, Internet applications, industrial robots and smart business in the field of AI provide key support for the transformation of textile and chemical fiber industry. With market dividend spawned by the carbon neutral goal, in the chemical fiber industry, which realizes the transformation of old and new dynamics with technology iteration, Xinxiang Bailu is expected to pry a new growth engine.