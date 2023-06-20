Made of Makers, Made to be Timeless

In a stunning collaboration bridging the haute horology and music, Jaeger-LeCoultre, the Swiss fine watchmaking Maison joined forces with the ground-breaking British musician TØKIO M¥ERS to unveil The Reverso Musical Show.

Jaeger-LeCoultre The Reverso Musical Show in Shanghai.

This grand world premiere took place during the 25th Shanghai International Film Festival on June 9th, in BFC Shanghai. Combining dynamic light with avant-garde music, the performance paid homage to the Golden Ratio, the guiding spirit of the Reverso collection since its creation in 1931, offering an immersive audio-visual experience for the audience.

Jaeger-LeCoultre Art Deco Cinema. ALIEN

Tributes to the Golden Ratio with The Reverso Musical Show

The Reverso Musical Show unfolded over a breathtaking 10-minute performance projected on a magnificent water curtain, accompanied by the grand symphony of TØKIO M¥ERS, « Timeless ». The show transitioned through four captivating themes around the Golden Ratio, by delving into the beauty of nature, transitioning seamlessly to the scientific pursuit of aesthetic principles. The audience was then led to a showcase of iconic architectural and artistic masterpieces, before finally paying homage to the Reverso watch collection. Indeed, the Reverso collection, born during the Art Deco period and renowned for its iconic design, drew inspiration from the preceding themes and infused them with a unique horological perspective. This spectacle was a true celebration of beauty and harmony, conveying that the pursuit of the Golden Ratio has never changed throughout time.

TØKIO M¥ERS is renowned for his experimental approach to classical music composition. For this performance, he transformed the number 1.618 into a rhythmic tempo of 161.8 beats per minute, giving birth to his original composition « Timeless ». As the ethereal melodies filled the air, the audience in Shanghai experienced a journey that transcends time.

TØKIO M¥ERS. HQH520

The Golden Ratio is a mystical number represented by the Greek letter “φ” (Phi), simplified as 1.618, a common denominator for beauty and harmony. It is worth mentioning that Jaeger-LeCoultre introduced the Reverso watch in 1931, at the peak of the Art Deco movement.

In watchmaking, Jaeger-LeCoultre’s Reverso expresses this principle with the utmost eloquence. While many variations of the Reverso case have been presented over the nine decades since then, the original proportions have remained as an anchor for the collection, and the Golden Ratio continues to define Reverso’s design today.

Jaeger-LeCoultre the Reverso collection.

At the 2023 Watches & Wonders exhibition, Jaeger-LeCoultre introduced several new models to the Reverso collection. For example, the Reverso Tribute Duoface Tourbillon watch features a double-sided display for two different time zones, while the tourbillon mechanism enhances its accuracy and stability, showcasing Jaeger-LeCoultre’s mastery of tourbillon movements. Crafted from stainless steel or precious materials, the Reverso collection embodies the timeless design principles of the Golden Ratio, resulting in artistic and artisanal masterpieces.

Made of makers, made to be timeless: a cross-disciplinary dialogue between Watchmaking and the Arts

The collaboration between Jaeger-LeCoultre and TØKIO M¥ERS represents a significant milestone in the Made of Makers program, integrating music into the realms of horology and arts.

It is no coincidence that TØKIO M¥ERS and Jaeger-LeCoultre collaborated together. As a producer, pianist and composer, his talent for mixing different art forms such as classical music, film, hip-hop, and dance made him one of the most remarkable artists in recent years. This strategic partnership not only allows the brand to tap into the creative energy and unique perspective of TØKIO M¥ERS, but also pushes the boundaries of traditional horology with crossover initiatives.

TØKIO M¥ERS.

During the development of his musical creation « Timeless », TØKIO M¥ERS made a special visit to the Jaeger-LeCoultre Manufacture in Le Sentier, Vallée de Joux, Switzerland.

This unique experience provided him with a wealth of inspiration for the musician’s creative process. By taking the mathematical constant 1.618 (Phi) as a rhythmic element, with a tempo of 161.8 beats per minute, TØKIO M¥ERS interprets the Golden Ratio and the art of Watchmaking in his own way, infusing music with the essence of harmony and balance.

Jaeger-LeCoultre has a long-standing tradition of collaborating with artists across various disciplines. Through the Made of Makers program, the brand has brought together artists and craftsmen from different fields with a common philosophy rooted in mastery of craftsmanship, precision, respect for tradition, and a passion for redefining classics through innovative approaches.

The Made of Makers program, a true artistic fusion, means more than just a show for both parties involved.

By merging horology and different artistic disciplines, Jaeger-LeCoultre creates unique experiences to bring fresh perspectives to their horological craftsmanship. It also serves as a strategic approach to enhance the brand’s image, to stay relevant and connect with a broader audience. While for collaborators, this partnership opens doors for artistic experimentation with new mediums, pushing the boundaries of watchmaking craftsmanship and artistic expression. Together, they redefine the essence of timeless classics, paving the way for creativity and innovation.

As one of Asia’s most influential film events, Shanghai International Film Festival serves as an exceptional platform to showcase Jaeger-LeCoultre’s distinctive artistic vision and watchmaking excellence. Embarking on its grand tour in Shanghai, Jaeger-LeCoultre highlights its strong commitment to embracing the Chinese market, establishing a stronger presence, and forging deeper connections with Chinese consumers.

In this post-pandemic era, consumers have shifted their focus beyond the product itself, seeking brands that embody meaningful value propositions. The Reverso Musical Show not only delivers an unforgettable performance but also encapsulates the brand’s core values and its commitment to artistic excellence. It serves as a testament to the brand’s creative prowess and determination to bring inspiring experiences of the world of watchmaking to audiences around the world.