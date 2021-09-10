Skip to main content
Friday's Digital Daily: September 10, 2021

Chriselle Lim Partners With CFDA Runway360 to Curate Collection

The direct-to-consumer shopping platform presented by American Express will give card members exclusive offerings and access during NYFW.

Chriselle Lim
Chriselle Lim wearing Privacy Policy shirt for American Express and the CFDA. Courtesy Image.

Celebrating New York Fashion Week, American Express and the CFDA have tapped Chriselle Lim, entrepreneur, digital influencer and lifestyle and fashion expert, to be the first curator for Shop Runway360.

CFDA’s Shop Runway360, presented by founding partner American Express, is the direct-to-consumer shopping platform of Runway360 that offers a curated selection of pieces from the collections of a rotating roster of some of the fashion industry’s most ambitious designers and small business brands. The collections are available for sale exclusively to Amex card members.

As the first curator for Shop Runway360, Lim will select a collection of 50 products that will be available to card members for one month. The shop will highlight a range of emerging and established brands including Private Policy, Dannijo, Altuzarra and Adam Lippes.

Chriselle Lim
Chriselle Lim wearing Privacy Policy shirt for American Express and the CFDA. Courtesy Image.

As an American Express card member herself and an avid supporter of the fashion industry, Lim told WWD she was thrilled to be asked to collaborate. “I love that Shop Runway360 gives designers and small brands a platform to grow, and with my American Express Card, I have special access to fashion events and experiences.”

In addition to access to the limited-time collection, during NYFW American Express card members will have access to the CFDA Runway360 x Amex “Behind the Design” series and access to a presale from a selection of spring 2022 collections from designers including Duncan, Dur Doux, Junny, LaPointe, Libertine, Maisie Wilen, Naeem Khan and Studio189.

When curating her collection, Lim said the first thing she wanted to do was ensure that the designers who made up this collection represented America — being inclusive and highlighting diverse backgrounds. “I was so happy to hear that Private Policy, Dannijo, Altuzarra, Adam Lippes and Diane von Furstenberg were on board with this process, and we could work together for such a fun initiative,” she said. “The pieces selected really inspired me — it’s clear to see it through their own unique fashion designs, color palettes and accessories. This has truly proved New York Fashion Week is back in full swing. What an exciting time.”

As part of Lim’s collection American Express and the CFDA have also partnered with Private Policy, the inclusive New York City-based brand, to create a limited-edition T-shirt celebrating the “reinvigoration and vibrance of New York Fashion Week and highlighting the importance to shop small all year long.” Select Private Policy styles will also be available to card members first.

“Initiatives like this are extremely important to support and continue the creative process of American designers. As someone who lives and breathes fashion, I know that the past year was very difficult for designers and brands, they deserve to have a platform and to be celebrated.”

Chriselle Lim
Chriselle Lim wearing Privacy Policy shirt for American Express and the CFDA. Courtesy Image.

After two largely virtual seasons of NYFW, Lim told WWD she “[hopes] to see NYFW shows and events get back to this ‘new normal.’ I’m excited to see how this season brings forth more creativity and innovation, both with virtual and in-person shows. I love New York Fashion Week and am so thrilled to be part of this incredible project.”

ad