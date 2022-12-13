×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: December 14, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

The Retail Pain in the Fed’s Plan to Save the Economy

Business

Gianfranco D’Attis Named Prada Brand CEO

Men's

Bode to Return to Paris With Runway Show During Men’s Fashion Week

Clothing and Shoes Are Among the Most Commonly Delivered Items for Men and Women

A new study finds that as Americans become more thoughtful in purchases, buyer’s remorse hasn’t been an issue.

delivery
Circuit found that 64 percent of men get packages daily compared to 36 percent of women. joyfotoliakid - stock.adobe.com

With the holidays nearly here, delivery is in overdrive — but even outside of the holiday season, three in four Americans say they get at least one package delivered to their doorsteps every week (22 percent daily). The cost? Americans spend an average of $817 a year on shipping and delivery fees per person ­— $850 if you’re a late-night shopper or more than $900 if you’re Gen Z.

To better understand the American consumers’ current delivery habits and purchases, Circuit, the delivery technology company, surveyed more than 1,000 U.S. consumers and asked if the increased popularity of e-commerce has changed America’s dependence on delivery. The answer, said Circuit’s researchers, is yes.

Related Galleries

Between the pandemic, long work hours, hectic schedules and general fatigue, there are many reasons Americans are turning to delivery, with 88 percent of survey respondents reporting they have increased deliveries over the past two years. For most consumers, delivery was all about convenience, with 54 percent naming it as their top reason for ordering online. Other common reasons, including being too busy to go out (34 percent), being too tired to go out (30 percent), being occupied with children (22 percent) and being stressed from work (19 percent), echo the convenience of delivery.

And consumers are willing to pay for the convenience. Looking at both Google search trends and its proprietary research, Circuit found that the average annual amount spent on shipping and delivery increases as age decreases.

Baby Boomers spend on average $453.70 on shipping and delivery compared to $747.20 from Gen X, $899.20 from Millennials and $901.20 from Gen Z.

When it comes to the frequency of packages being delivered, Circuit found that 64 percent of men get packages daily compared to 36 percent of women. Additionally, those in different population densities reported receiving packages at varying rates, with 29 percent of consumers in rural areas receiving packages daily compared to 24 percent in urban areas and 16 percent in suburban areas.

Late-night shoppers were a category of their own, with 9 percent of survey respondents reporting that they typically do online shopping at night. These late-night shoppers are most likely to purchase shoes, beauty and skin care products, home décor or laptops and electronics.

Across all consumers (men and women), clothing and shoes were the most commonly delivered products and the most commonly auto-shipped items. The second most delivered item for women was tied between beauty or skin care products and groceries. For men, groceries were the second most commonly delivered item followed closely by shoes.

Items with the most increased deliveries over the past two years were pet supplies (34 percent), CBD products (33 percent), skin care (31 percent) sports equipment (25 percent) and car parts (21 percent).

As previously reported by WWD, consumers are being more thoughtful when making purchases in light of inflation and economic downturn, and most people said they have feelings of happiness and excitement when they receive a package from an online order. Only 8 percent reported feelings of remorse.

The authors of Circuit’s report said even with inflation causing higher shipping costs, consumers are more dependent on delivery than ever and will likely remain consistent as Americans continue to value convenience.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Clothing and Shoes Are Among the Most Commonly Delivered Items

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Clothing and Shoes Are Among the Most Commonly Delivered Items

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Clothing and Shoes Are Among the Most Commonly Delivered Items

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Clothing and Shoes Are Among the Most Commonly Delivered Items

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Clothing and Shoes Are Among the Most Commonly Delivered Items

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Clothing and Shoes Are Among the Most Commonly Delivered Items

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Clothing and Shoes Are Among the Most Commonly Delivered Items

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Clothing and Shoes Are Among the Most Commonly Delivered Items

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Clothing and Shoes Are Among the Most Commonly Delivered Items

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Clothing and Shoes Are Among the Most Commonly Delivered Items

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Clothing and Shoes Are Among the Most Commonly Delivered Items

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Clothing and Shoes Are Among the Most Commonly Delivered Items

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Clothing and Shoes Are Among the Most Commonly Delivered Items

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Clothing and Shoes Are Among the Most Commonly Delivered Items

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Clothing and Shoes Are Among the Most Commonly Delivered Items

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Clothing and Shoes Are Among the Most Commonly Delivered Items

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Clothing and Shoes Are Among the Most Commonly Delivered Items

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Clothing and Shoes Are Among the Most Commonly Delivered Items

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Clothing and Shoes Are Among the Most Commonly Delivered Items

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Clothing and Shoes Are Among the Most Commonly Delivered Items

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Clothing and Shoes Are Among the Most Commonly Delivered Items

Hot Summer Bags

Clothing and Shoes Are Among the Most Commonly Delivered Items

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Clothing and Shoes Are Among the Most Commonly Delivered Items

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Clothing and Shoes Are Among the Most Commonly Delivered Items

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Clothing and Shoes Are Among the Most Commonly Delivered Items

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Clothing and Shoes Are Among the Most Commonly Delivered Items

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Clothing and Shoes Are Among the Most Commonly Delivered Items

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Clothing and Shoes Are Among the Most Commonly Delivered Items

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Clothing and Shoes Are Among the Most Commonly Delivered Items

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Clothing and Shoes Are Among the Most Commonly Delivered Items

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Clothing and Shoes Are Among the Most Commonly Delivered Items

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Clothing and Shoes Are Among the Most Commonly Delivered Items

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Clothing and Shoes Are Among the Most Commonly Delivered Items

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Clothing and Shoes Are Among the Most Commonly Delivered Items

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Clothing and Shoes Are Among the Most Commonly Delivered Items

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Clothing and Shoes Are Among the Most Commonly Delivered Items

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Clothing and Shoes Are Among the Most Commonly Delivered Items

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Clothing and Shoes Are Among the Most Commonly Delivered Items

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Clothing and Shoes Are Among the Most Commonly Delivered Items

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Clothing and Shoes Are Among the Most Commonly Delivered Items

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Clothing and Shoes Are Among the Most Commonly Delivered Items

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Clothing and Shoes Are Among the Most Commonly Delivered Items

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad