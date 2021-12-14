Citizens of Humanity Talks Holiday Dressing, Denim Market Dynamics

Comfort is the prevailing preference when it comes to holiday dressing as consumers cavort to various holiday parties, glitzy gatherings, and the like — and Los Angeles-based premium denim brand Citizens of Humanity is following suit with its latest holiday collection that proffers ease, comfortability and an added dose of glamour at a time when shoppers need it most.

In fact, consumer buying preferences of late have skewed toward loungewear and pieces that provide varying levels of versatility at 37 percent and 34 percent, respectively, as shoppers prepare for “another winter of uncertainty” due to the pandemic, according to a recent report by MakerSights.

And for Citizens of Humanity, that means assembling monochromatic looks and cozy textures for holiday that seamlessly transition from day to night while upholding a sense of stylish simplicity.

The collection is impressively wide-ranging, featuring several loose-fitting denims, an enviable Saffron Puffer Jacket that could make an outfit, and super sexy tops, such as its Iris Long Sleeve Cut Out Top that shows some skin, or its Cascade Sleeve Sweatshirt that pares volume with coziness.

A sneak peek at spring 2022 proved to be a gorgeous combination of relaxed denim looks, a slouchy two-tone trenchcoat to die for, and breezy, light and white blouses that imbue the freshness of spring into a tangible aesthetic.

Here, Marianne McDonald, creative director at Citizens of Humanity, talks to WWD about dynamics of the denim market, holiday dressing and what’s coming up next for the brand.

WWD: What are some of the changes/trends you’ve noted in the denim market? What do consumers want?

Marianne McDonald: Over the past year or so, we’ve seen men and women on the hunt for newness and modernity. They seek out clothing that feels unique and personal and has a vibe that feels different from what they’ve been drawn to in the past. I believe this is a palpable energy that we can all feel — it’s a shift that I anticipated and hoped for while designing the holiday collection several months ago. People are excited to get out there in something that feels sophisticated and chic as they reunite with friends and family and experience the celebratory vibe of the season.

Right now, I am loving the idea of a crisp black top paired with a pair of black high-rise slim or straight jeans and an incredible heel for an of-the-moment holiday look. This season also feels like the right time to add a bit of glamour to our wardrobe with some luxurious leathers in both pants and jackets. These look especially sharp when paired back with a sleek bodysuit or ribbed top with a slash of skin showing.

WWD: How has the pandemic shaped workplace fashion? Have new workplace staples emerged?

M.M.: One of the positive things to emerge during the COVID-19 era is the freedom of stylistic expression we’re seeing. It seems people have moved away from the idea of just one look. Instead, you’ll see a personal and oftentimes radical take on style that incorporates seemingly disparate genres, silhouettes and even the rise of the notion of DIY.

It’s exciting to think about the idea of individuality as it relates to the workplace as many are leaving behind the traditional expectation of business attire and instead opting for something that brings their most authentic and self to work. In these new times, almost anything goes whether dressing for Zoom calls or heading into the office. Even in corporate jobs that are often much more buttoned up, we’re seeing more laid-back attire such as jeans, sneakers and chinos.

WWD: What’s next for Citizens of Humanity?

M.M.: Right now, I am drawn toward exploring proportion in new ways and I think this post-pandemic mind-set will be a time of creative freedom that we will use to explore new manifestations of the brand.

I believe the upcoming spring collection embraces this and you can feel this sense of optimism within the line — a collection that is centered on craft, nostalgia and modernity. You’ll see poplin with ruching and ties, eco-minded knits that skim the body, maximalist shapes in denim and, of course, the introduction of lower rises.

