Cozy, comfy, cocooning — these are the pictorial descriptors Citizens of Humanity offered to describe its first loungewear collection that launched this week.

The brand’s foray into loungewear isn’t all that shocking in 2021 — and many of its sold-out pieces prove the demand is real. Awash in soft shades such as “oatmeal” and “twilight” alongside traditional black and navy, its collection includes lounge pants, sweatshirts, and an undeniably gorgeous, modern update to the late 1990s to early 2000s sweatsuit (or “fleece sets”), which is, in a word, exciting. Its Cora and Laila Fleece sets are polished, and the cuts allow for subtle sex appeal.

Citizens of Humanity’s creative director Marianne McDonald told WWD, “As a designer, imagining what people will be drawn to next is one of the best parts of the job. For us at Citizens of Humanity, we believe in making incredible clothing that feels authentic and well-crafted. This belief extends to everything we do.”

McDonald added, “I, like many people in the midst of this pandemic, am drawn to loungewear shapes that feel familiar, cozy and cocooning, with an undercurrent of femininity. Loungewear allowed us the opportunity to explore a different category and work with some of the finest knitwear fabrics in the world.”

And it’s rare to find utilitarian loungewear that achieves comfortability and style all at once. “I believe that consumers are having a moment where they dream about travel and seeing loved ones while also discovering that they have a closet full of clothing that they do not wear,” McDonald told WWD. “As a result, there seems to be a demand for clothing that makes them feel incredible but is equally comfortable such as jeans that sit slightly away from the body, or have a sculptural leg, and feminine knits that feel soft to the touch with a hint of color.”

When asked what prompted the foray into sweatsuits, McDonald described her honest design process. “There’s something incredibly cozy and nostalgic about a sweatsuit, especially when temperatures are cooler, and you are staying in. We were drawn to the idea that proportion and texture could be worked with to create something chic and luxurious when we created these pieces — I think you’ll find that they feel at once familiar and modern at the same time.”

