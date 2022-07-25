Citizens of Humanity Launches Limited-edition Women’s Rights Capsule

Sustainable denim brand Citizens of Humanity upholds the axiom that women’s rights are human rights. And through its soon-to-be-launched special charitable product capsule with I am a voter, a nonpartisan organization dedicated to “creating a cultural shift” around voting and civic engagement, shoppers can support a women’s right to choose.

Designed in response to the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade, Citizens of Humanity partnered with I am a voter to encourage voter response and female empowerment, a collaboration that yielded a limited-edition capsule comprised of a minimalist milky white T-shirt and hoodie.

Amy Williams, chief executive officer at Citizens of Humanity, told WWD, “Now more than ever, we want to help draw the connection between the impact of our votes and important issues. A woman’s ability to make choices about her own body is an important example of this.”

Citizens of Humanity’s I am a voter T-shirt. Image courtesy of Citizens of Humanity.

Inspiration for the capsule’s simple graphic design derived from signage held at a Roe v. Wade protest. “We came across this powerful photo from a Roe v. Wade protest with a circular sign that read ‘Keep Abortion Legal,’ made iconic by the National Organization for Women. We wanted to pay homage to this sign that has since become such a symbol for the pro-choice movement.”

Williams added, “Whenever we approach the design of a garment in support of an organization working toward a great cause, we always want to make sure we keep it wearable and simple, so it’s more about the message.”

Set to release July 28, on Register a Friend Day — a day dedicated to checking in with friends to make sure they’re registered to vote — 100 percent of the retail selling price of every piece sold will be donated directly to I am a voter. The organization said its work aims to unify “around a central truth: our democracy works best when we all participate.” The capsule collection will be available exclusively on Citizensofhumanity.com.

Image courtesy of Citizens of Humanity.

I am a voter’s approach to partnerships with brands and retailers revolves around a two-way dialogue centered on inspiration and meaningful connection. Natalie Tran, executive director of CAA Foundation and cofounder at I am a voter, told WWD that partners in its network are “some of the most trusted and influential brands and retailers in business.”

“We work with them to provide civic tools but ultimately, they know their audience best, what motivates them, and how to connect to them,” Tran said. “Together, we work to infuse civic participation into popular culture and through the power of brands and talent, can create a cultural shift and increase voter turnout for this year’s midterms.”

For its #RegisterAFriendDay mission, Tran said participants can text “friends” to 26797 and the organization will provide the requisite information needed to pass on the message.

“We have so many great collaborations ahead with our partners and can’t wait for you to see it. Together, we are going to build the excitement leading up to this year’s midterms by sharing critical information about how important your participation and vote is.”

