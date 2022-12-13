×
Tuesday's Digital Daily: December 13, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Marni to Stage Show in Tokyo on Feb. 1

Business

CEO Libby Wadle on the Course J. Crew Is Charting

Fashion

Jacquemus RTW Spring 2023

Consumers Still Look to Shopping for an Endorphin Hit

A new survey from Cleo finds mental health is being negatively impacted by inflation and the cost-of-living crisis.

online shopping
Despite the economic downturn in 2022, data shows money goals aren’t shifting for 2023. Prostock-studio - stock.adobe.co

Cleo, the consumer app that encourages better financial decisions, has released its 2022 Money Trend Report, an analysis of how Americans are spending, saving and thinking about money going into 2023. The report looked at data from U.S. users between January and December 2022 and a survey of U.S. users taken in November 2022.

Despite the economic downturn in 2022, survey respondents told the company their money goals are not shifting as they look to the year ahead. While in 2022, 42 percent of people said paying off debt was a top priority, followed by 23 percent who said saving for the future and 16 percent who said making a large purchase, for 2023, 36 percent of people said paying off debt will be a top focus with priority for saving for the future and making a large purchase both increasing to 26 percent.

“We’re excited to release Cleo’s first Money Trend Report this year at a time when people are rethinking how they will adjust their approach to spending and saving money,” said Kimberly Dillion, vice president of Brand at Cleo. “One big trend is that inflation and the cost-of-living crisis are impacting people’s mental health negatively, but perhaps a bright spot that we saw is that our users are turning to thrifting as a way to save money and get that endorphin hit.”

Looking at how finances are contributing to poor mental health, Cleo’s report points to 74 percent of people who said cost of living increases are impacting spending decisions for 2023. Additionally, 73 percent said money has negatively impacted their lives this year. When asked for the best word to describe the role of money in their life right now, 46 percent of survey respondents said “anxious” while 22 percent said “sad” and just 13 percent said “excited.”

As inflation rose during the last year, secondhand shopping saw a correlated rise. Cleo users spent more than $36 million at secondhand stores in 2022 and the average spend per individual transaction at secondhand merchants was $163. The most popular secondhand retailers for Cleo users were eBay, Goodwill and Poshmark.

Another quarter of Cleo users also reported they had used buy now, pay later services to mitigate spending in 2022.

Overall, Cleo found the most “spendthrift cities” with people most likely to spend on recreation to be New York City, Denver and Pittsburgh, where people reported 20 percent of the money they spend monthly goes toward eating out, entertainment and shopping.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

