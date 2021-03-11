Clerisy made its splash this week, launching a $100 million growth equity fund with an investment in Gen Z home décor company Dormify.

But cofounders Lisa Myers, a former L Catterton partner, and Alexandra Wilkis Wilson, a cofounder of Gilt and Glamsquad, might just be getting started given the size of the fund they pulled together. Clerisy, which bills itself as an investing platform for family offices and high-net-worth individuals, closed its first round in October.

The duo is looking to put the money to work in entrepreneurial consumer and “techsumer” companies that are poised to scale and grow.

Count Clerisy — a word that signifies a group of learned, collaborative, innovative people — as the latest investor looking beyond the disruptions of COVID-19 and seeing big opportunity.

The Clerisy strategy comes across in its investment in Dormify, which was cofounded in 2013 by Amanda Zuckerman and her mom, Karen, and specializes in college lifestyle and small space home décor. The size of the investment was not disclosed.

“Roughly two million students head off to college each year in the U.S. and we’ve seen Gen Zers enthusiastically invest in putting their individual stamp on their living spaces, even during the pandemic,” Wilson said. “Dormify is uniquely positioned to benefit from the home category’s momentum and we see significant additional opportunity for growth in dorm and apartment furnishings and lifestyle.”

Myers added: “We’re committed to delivering superior investment returns by partnering closely with talented entrepreneurs like Amanda Zuckerman who are innovating to solve problems and meet the evolving needs of consumers. We understand how to help companies like Dormify expand their total addressable market, employ transformative technology, optimize their supply chains, leverage different channels of distribution and create dynamic branding strategies that engage key demographics.”

Wilson and Myers told WWD that Clerisy was focused on “secular and structural trends across consumer” and areas where “innovative companies can solve problems.”

The fund is focused broadly, looking at everything from beauty and spirits to contextual commerce and SaaS platforms, but the two did offer some fashion specifics.

“In beauty and personal care, we believe clean beauty is table stakes, and are focused on beauty that integrates wellness, as well as personalization and science which creates improved efficacy,” they said. “In fashion and luxury, we acknowledge low barriers to entry and ongoing proliferation of new and exciting brands. We are focused on brands, businesses and technology which are tackling sustainability, loyalty, and diverse methods of distribution.”

