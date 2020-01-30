MUNICH — Climate change was on almost everyone’s mind at the ISPO trade fair here, as the sporting goods industry is being forced to adapt just like every industry.

“Everybody is struggling with it,” said Claudia Klingelhöfer, head of marketing for Messe Munich, the trade fair company that runs ISPO. As a result, the sports industry is changing at a fundamental level, putting increased focus on non-seasonal products and becoming more environmentally friendly. These developments are also impacting ISPO, Klingelhöfer confirmed.