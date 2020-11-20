Even faster fashion might be the shared mantra for Clo Virtual Fashion and Jeanologia, the technologically savvy duo that partnered to speed up and slim down denim production for brands — but its swiftness is achieved sustainably.

Clo, a 3-D fashion solution firm headquartered in Seoul, Korea, and Spain-based Jeanologia, a company that specializes in finishing technology solutions for denim, will facilitate a direct connection between Clo3D and eDesigner, respectively, to enable the importing and exporting of “.jean files” — Jeanologia’s proprietary file extension — directly into Clo’s solution.

The idea is to streamline denim production for brands, and the companies’ powers combined will do just that. Brands and designers can now apply a .jean file, created in Jeanologia’s eDesigner, directly into Clo’s virtual garments to visualize and render denim finishes and send them directly to a laser machine to begin production, the companies said. The next step involves the use of eMark, Jeanologia’s software, that is installed in the laser machine.

Josep Maria Carbonell, software developer director at Jeanologia, said, “Today more than ever, we need to implement digitization in our industry. Design, digital collection and 3-D virtual reality are going to be key to recovery. With the integration of eDesigner and Clo, we are able to make the dreams of designers a reality by connecting designers with wash developers and brands with manufactures. It will be a complete transformation in the jeans industry.”

Jeanologia’s eDesigner is a digital tool and end-to-end platform customized exclusively for jean creation, the company explained. Users design and visualize their washes, and Clo comes in to help visualize these designs in 3-D, both for design decisions and to generate digital products.

“With this integration, designers and brands are able to seamlessly toggle between the two applications. This will enable extraordinary collaboration between brands and their supply chain partners that share the tools. Creativity will emerge from every corner of the value chain and can be shared and collaborated upon to achieve great results,” Jeanologia said.

Its new integration will be available in the latest version of Clo’s software, scheduled for release later this month.

Gerard Fernández, 3-D Designer at Clo and Software Support Lead for Jeanologia integration, said, “Our aim was to create an integration as transparent as possible to our common users and to respond to a growing market need. Implementing features that are as useful as possible for our users is our priority and of the utmost importance to us. With this integration, many denim brands and vendors will now be able to work faster than ever before.”

