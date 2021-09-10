Skip to main content
Conscious Fashion Campaign Rolls Out Next Phase With Billboard

The seven-story digital billboard is being done in collaboration with the United Nations Office for Partnerships and the PVBLIC Foundation.

Conscious Fashion Campaign
Photo Credit: TPS Engage

Organizers of the Conscious Fashion Campaign launched its next phase with the seven-story-high Nasdaq billboard in Times Square touting the message: “Are you a woman social entrepreneur transforming fashion for people and the planet? This billboard belongs to you.”

The goal of this phase is “to amplify the visibility of women social entrepreneurs transforming the fashion industry,” the organization said of the campaign, adding that it is being done in collaboration with the United Nations Office for Partnerships and the PVBLIC Foundation.

Organizers described this phase as a “new direction of the Conscious Fashion Campaign” that “amplifies the advertising representation of women social entrepreneurs transforming the fashion industry by showcasing their work in global billboards and digital campaigns.”

The Conscious Fashion Campaign said research shows that women receive just 25 percent of global news features and the group “aims to change this and plans to start by placing fashion-focused women social entrepreneurs at the center of the narrative as they support the advancement of the Sustainable Development Goals,” which include “17 urgent calls to action that address the most critical issues of our time.”

This phase of the campaign includes the formation of an advisory committee of media representatives and conscious fashion advocates “who will select 10 applicants to be spotlighted in a collective billboard campaign during New York Fashion Week February 2022,” the organization said.

Kerry Bannigan
Kerry Bannigan, founder, Conscious Fashion Campaign.

Kerry Bannigan, executive director of the Fashion Impact Fund and founder of the Conscious Fashion Campaign, said, “It is critical that the fashion industry prioritizes gender equality with women being fairly represented throughout the value chain and those advancing change in fashion must be represented in global media.”

Sergio Fernández de Córdova, executive chairman of the PVBLIC Foundation, said that ,together with the Conscious Fashion Campaign, “we will enable media networks to spotlight the transformative leadership of the women who are advocating for sustainable business practices, fair wages, labor rights and more throughout the fashion industry.”

“Advertising is a powerful actor to shape societal beliefs and can play a critical role in amplifying the visibility of women shaping the new era of fashion,” Bannigan said. “I am excited for the next phase of the Conscious Fashion Campaign as we champion the driving forces for sustainable development in the fashion ecosystem.”

Over the past three years, the Conscious Fashion Campaign (in collaboration with the United Nations Office for Partnerships) has created high-visibility fashion event partnerships aimed at accelerating global industry action that is in support of the Sustainable Development Goals.

“Through advocacy, education and engagement the campaign mobilized industry stakeholders to advance solutions for social, economic and environmental change,” the organization said adding that the campaign partners collectively represented more than 800 annual events in 40 countries that hosted 12.2 million industry attendees and 136,000 exhibitors.

ad