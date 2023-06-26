Consinee: The Global Leader of High-Quality Yarns Takes the Stage at Pitti Uomo

For the first time, the Chinese group, known for producing 15 percent to 20 percent of the world’s yarns in pure cashmere and being a reference point for luxury brands, took the spotlight at the Florentine fair with a project curated by Labelhood and focused on young creatives. CEO Boris Xue emphasized the company’s commitment to efficiency, quality, technological progress and environmental sustainability.

Consinee is a new addition to the summer edition of Pitti Uomo and positions itself as a prominent Chinese supplier headquartered in Ningbo with global offices and a strong international presence that leads the market with a comprehensive sustainable business model.

CEO Boris Xue Photographer:Jasper Dong

According to Xue, the group was established in 1999 and has come a long way since then. Sustainability is a core principle for Consinee, as mass production requires sustainable practices. The company focuses on various aspects, including pasture protection, the well-being of cashmere goats, support for shepherds, recycling of water used in dyeing and production, and the use of materials derived from plants and recycled cashmere.

Additionally, Consinee relies on solar and photovoltaic systems for over 30 percent of its electricity consumption, while constantly striving for innovation that benefits the planet, humanity and animals.

A recent look from designer Nullus.

Xue also emphasized the role of technology as a valuable ally, highlighting investments in artificial intelligence (AI) for data analysis, process optimization, quality improvement, and problem prevention through machine learning and algorithms. The Internet of Things (IoT) is employed for monitoring and controlling operations, supply chain management, demand prediction, and ensuring timely delivery of raw materials.

Consinee takes pride in its longstanding partnerships with numerous international luxury brands, including many Italian ones. The group’s presence at Pitti Uomo, as well as its participation in Pitti Filati, showcases its commitment to excellence and opens-up opportunities for further partnerships, business growth and expansion into new markets.

Consinee produces 20 percent of the world’s yarns in pure cashmere.

Xue outlined four main directives for Consinee’s future developments: raising the bar for product quality and technological innovation, promoting digital transformation in production processes and supply chain management for enhanced efficiency and flexibility, continuing the commitment to environmental protection and sustainability, and expanding the brand’s global presence and partnerships. With its unique expertise and authority, Consinee aims to explore new channels and markets.