By  on March 5, 2020

As the fashion industry continues to make moves to expand “sustainable fashion,” the concept remains far from mainstream. In recent months especially, consumer reports have shown demand, and even a distaste for non-sustainable brands, though the real change has yet to be made.

For Patrick Fagan, behavioral scientist, chief scientific officer at the behavioral science agency Capuchin, and lecturer at Goldsmiths and London College of Fashion, shaking up buying behavior starts with fashion brands.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers