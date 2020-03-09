Recent reports have shown Generation Z to be complicated, diverse and contradicting, a tough market for companies to understand or appeal to. Still, a very young demographic, the generation is known for having grown up online, being socially conscious and highly engaged.

The next wave of consumers has been defined as “thrifty,” by the NPD Group, and are said to be more realistic than the idealistic Millennial. Additionally, new research by Klarna, found that 52 percent of Gen Zers believe they are “financially savvy” and 63 percent say technology enables them to better manage finances.