By  on March 3, 2020

There’s no doubt that “sustainable fashion” is not as available or popular as it needs to be for it to have a major impact on the industry, but before it becomes the norm there are a heap of issues to get over — not least shoppers’ relatively newfound expectation that fashion, or just plain clothing, should be cheap.

Sustainable fashion is not that. 

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers