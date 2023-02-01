×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: February 1, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

CEO Talks: Kate Spade’s Liz Fraser on New Store Design, ThredUp Deal

Business

Diesel CEO Eraldo Poletto Leaves Role

Beauty

GHD Launches a Single Tool That Dries, Styles Simultaneously

Consumer Demands Push Retailers to Move Faster

With API-integrated technology, Commercetools is helping brands to be quicker, more responsive and more flexible.

Woman, networking or communication with tablet on sofa for social media app, search or contact us on website. Technology, female with glasses in house for email, internet or ecommerce shopping.
Consumers preferences are forcing brands and retailers to be quicker. N Lawrenson/peopleimages.com - s

In today’s rapid-fire e-commerce environment, retailers and brands need to move at the speed of the consumer. To help, Commercetools has launched Frontend, which allows companies “to compose and deliver digital websites and applications” via the company’s ready-to-use APIs.

How fast?

According to Michael Sharp, chief product officer at Commercetools, retailers and brands “will have the ability to build new pages in minutes, new features in hours and launch in new regions in a matter of days.” This compares to legacy tech stacks that are clunky and slow, taking weeks and even months to make changes.

Related Galleries

In a statement, Commercetools said its Frontend solution “helps businesses gain all the advantages of implementing headless commerce such as unlimited customization, freedom to experiment and scalability without sacrificing time to market.”

Commercetools Frontend is already being used by Flaconi, Lakrids by Bülow, Tom Tailor and Chronext. “In fact, the marketing team at Flaconi, a leading European online beauty retailer, uses Frontend to build dynamic, visually appealing web pages while the company’s technical team focuses on new component development,” Commercetools said in a statement. “As a result, Flaconi is able to support 50 million API calls per day and more than 100,000 skus, all while ensuring a smooth peak order uptake of 300 orders per minute.”

Michael Sharp

In an interview with WWD, Sharp said customer agility and speed and flexibility “is something that’s really important to us, that’s what we wake up thinking about. The innovation cycles have just gotten shorter and shorter if we think of the last hundred years of commerce, didn’t change too much in the early 1900s, but if we look at the changes that have happened in the last 10 or 15 years, each cycle is coming closer and closer and closer.

“And so, the businesses that are prepared to respond to that, they’re just going to have an advantage in the marketplace,” he explained. “And we see that, at Commercetools, that is our reason for existing. How do we help unlock the innovation that’s in our customers so that they can respond to the increasingly demanding and short cycle times in commerce?”

Sharp said consumers are seeking “awesome, delightful, well-integrated experiences. They want to spend less money. That means the brands sometimes want conflicting things. Brands want the ability to be super innovative, flexible and responsive to move very quickly to the changing market, but they also need to do that in a cost-effective way. And that can be tricky.”

Regarding Commercetools’ value proposition and the challenges retailers and brands face, Sharp said the company has “many of our customers coming to us because they need to move faster in more complex environments. They need to be able to engage with customers across all these different channels, digital and physical, more quickly, more efficiently, but also more flexibly.”

Sharp described the digital e-commerce ecosystem as complex and bogged down by clunky platforms. “A lot of customers come to us because they want to respond to the needs of their customers, but the technology choices that worked for them five or 10 years ago no longer work for them today.”

Sharp said these retailers and brands might be getting services “from a monolith, like a big software blob that does everything, but none of it really well. Everything is just OK. And nothing extraordinary, nothing outstanding. And so that can be pretty limiting. So, they come to a business like Commercetools where our whole value prop is to say, ‘No, no, no, we enable you to be fast, to be responsive, and to do it in a super scalable and cost-effective way.’ It’s the classic, ‘better, faster, cheaper — pick two.’ Our story is actually ‘better, faster and cheaper — pick three.’ It’s a good story to have going into a recession because that’s what we’re unlocking.”

When asked about ROI, Sharp said, “The real bottom line is that you’re going to be spending 20 to 30 percent less on your digital commerce technology. So that’s a great headline story, but by the way, what you’re going to get for spending 20 to 30 percent less is a much more scalable, much more responsive, much more agile environment — instead of relying on this software blob that you can only update every two to three months.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Moving at the Speed of the Consumer

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Moving at the Speed of the Consumer

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Moving at the Speed of the Consumer

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Moving at the Speed of the Consumer

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Moving at the Speed of the Consumer

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Moving at the Speed of the Consumer

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Moving at the Speed of the Consumer

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Moving at the Speed of the Consumer

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Moving at the Speed of the Consumer

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Moving at the Speed of the Consumer

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Moving at the Speed of the Consumer

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Moving at the Speed of the Consumer

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Moving at the Speed of the Consumer

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Moving at the Speed of the Consumer

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Moving at the Speed of the Consumer

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Moving at the Speed of the Consumer

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Moving at the Speed of the Consumer

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Moving at the Speed of the Consumer

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Moving at the Speed of the Consumer

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Moving at the Speed of the Consumer

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Moving at the Speed of the Consumer

Hot Summer Bags

Moving at the Speed of the Consumer

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Moving at the Speed of the Consumer

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Moving at the Speed of the Consumer

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Moving at the Speed of the Consumer

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Moving at the Speed of the Consumer

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Moving at the Speed of the Consumer

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Moving at the Speed of the Consumer

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Moving at the Speed of the Consumer

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Moving at the Speed of the Consumer

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Moving at the Speed of the Consumer

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Moving at the Speed of the Consumer

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Moving at the Speed of the Consumer

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Moving at the Speed of the Consumer

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Moving at the Speed of the Consumer

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Moving at the Speed of the Consumer

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Moving at the Speed of the Consumer

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Moving at the Speed of the Consumer

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Moving at the Speed of the Consumer

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Moving at the Speed of the Consumer

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Moving at the Speed of the Consumer

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Moving at the Speed of the Consumer

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad