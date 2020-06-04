Living in a post-COVID-19 world is going to be a “mixed bag,” to say the least, according to Coresight Research’s latest report.

In the firm’s weekly survey on consumer behavior and sentiment amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, a noted anticipation to avoid public places or travel post-lockdown remained — but that number fell to 67 percent from 75 percent in just one week, with respondents over age 60 driving the reduction in expected avoidance. Blame it on the warmer weather.

Not surprisingly, respondents said going to a coffee shop and dining in a restaurant are the top activities they expect to do in the month after lockdowns, at 18 and 35 percent, respectively; and both of those numbers jumped up from last week.

Shopping centers and malls saw a 6 percent decrease in expected avoidance, signaling a sunny sign for retailers. But the anticipation for discretionary spending remains low: In the first month after lockdowns, slightly below one-fifth of respondents expect to buy apparel and less than 10 percent expect to buy beauty products.

But a growing trend with lasting potential is contactless shopping. Four in 10 respondents said they would use contactless payment options in store more frequently, “reflecting shifts to low-contact shopping,” authors of the report said.

This shift includes a trend that sees shoppers moving from stores to e-commerce after lockdowns end, as almost three in 10 of respondents said they expect to shop online more frequently — and around one in five expect to shop less overall.

