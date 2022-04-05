First Insight Report Reveals ‘Fundamental’ Differences Between U.S., U.K. Shoppers

While the latest consumer research from First Insight Inc. showed shoppers in the U.K. and the U.S. are aligned in their support of sustainable brands, their reasons for doing so differed.

The comparison report also showed stark differences between U.K. and U.S. consumers in regard to sustainable shopping preferences.

First Insight found 30 percent of U.K. respondents “shop sustainable brands in order to reduce their carbon footprint or, nearly equally (29 percent), to reduce production waste [while] only 22 percent of U.S. consumers rated those answers as reasons to shop sustainable brands.”

The report also showed 57 percent of U.K. consumers polled sell products in the secondhand markets “while fully 61 percent of U.S. respondents do not sell items to secondhand markets.” First Insight noted that on a generational basis, “40 percent more U.K. Gen Z sell to resale platforms such as ThredUp or Tradsey than their U.S. counterparts, with nearly 30 percent more U.K. Millennials than U.S. Millennials doing the same.”

There was one clear area of alignment, though: shoppers from both countries said they are willing to pay more for sustainably made products.

The research was based on a survey of more than 1,100 consumers in the U.K. and U.S. Other notable differences were found in consumer perspectives of online shopping. First Insight found 80 percent of U.K. consumers “believe too much packaging accompanies online purchases compared to only 71 percent of U.S. consumers.”

And U.K. consumers were also found “to be more skeptical and demanding on transparency than those in the U.S.,” the authors of the report said, noting that only 49 percent of U.K. consumers “believe that retailers and brands are sufficiently transparent around their sustainability efforts” compared to 59 percent in the U.S. Furthermore, 82 percent of consumers in the U.K. expect retailers to be more sustainable compared to just 76 percent in the U.S.

Greg Petro, chief executive officer of First Insight, said in “a world where global commerce is quickly becoming the norm, geographical nuances must be understood in order for brands and retailers to remain competitive. A cookie-cutter approach to producing, marketing and selling sustainable products will no longer work for brands and retailers across borders. It’s critical, especially with ESG priorities, that brands understand how to communicate effectively with their communities.”

Digging down into the results also showed differences among respondents in regard to defining and prioritizing sustainable products. “Interestingly, the very definition of sustainability differs between U.K. and U.S. consumers, even among Gen Z consumers,” First Insight said, adding that overall, the greatest percentage of both countries’ consumers “believe that sustainability means products made from recycled, sustainable and naturally harvested fibers and materials.”

However, when looking at generational demographics, 48 percent of U.S. Gen Zers “define sustainability as sustainable manufacturing, while only 28 percent of their U.K. Gen Z counterparts agree.” The authors of the report said although U.K. consumers do not rank sustainability as highly as a purchase consideration as U.S. consumers do, “both sets of consumers agree that sustainability is more important to them than the brand name. In fact, U.K. consumers rank the importance of brand name even lower than U.S. consumers do, with 49 percent of consumers in the U.K. saying it matters versus 56 percent in the U.S.”