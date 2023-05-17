×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: May 17, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Angelina Jolie Is Launching a New Kind of Fashion Business

Accessories

Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Blackpink’s Lisa Attend Bulgari High Jewelry Show in Venice

Fashion

Cannes Film Festival Opens With Michael Douglas Honor

Consumers Prefer In-person, Elevated Shopping Experiences

Research from Klarna finds that shoppers are looking for technologically advanced and personalized shopping experiences.

Klarna
Eighty-one percent of Gen Z and Millennials expect to see augmented reality to enhance their in-store experience. Courtesy

A new report by Klarna, a buy-now-and-pay-later financial service, finds that while customers prefer in-person shopping, they expect to have advanced technologies such as augmented reality and/or artificial intelligence available.  

The study surveyed more than 5,000 people in the U.S., U.K., Germany, France and Sweden and found that 81 percent of Gen Z and Millennials expect to see augmented reality to enhance their in-store experience. Sixty-five percent of those surveyed stated that personalized experiences are vital to their purchase intent.  

Shoppers are particularly seeing a shift in trying on clothes physically. Fifty-three percent of people said that they foresee trying on clothes similar to today, with 48 percent wanting to use a virtual dressing room. Despite this, less than half of Generation Z surveyed think that virtual reality will become the replacement for real-life shopping experiences within the next 20 years. 

Related Galleries

Nearly 60 percent of consumers are open to the idea of a robot approaching them to make in-store recommendations on style options and take their measurements. Furthermore, 34 percent of people want access to a virtual personal shopper to provide recommendations based on their personal style when they are shopping online.  

As previously reported in WWD, cash-free spending will become the norm. Sixty-four percent of Gen Z and Millennials believe that most brick-and-mortars will become completely cashless before the next 20 years’ time, while 31 percent of them believe that the shift will already be underway within the next 5 years.  

“In the Western world, approximately 80 percent of all online purchases are made through search, while the remaining 20 percent are based on personalized recommendations,” said David Sandström, chief marketing officer at Klarna. “In contrast, in China, 80 percent of online purchases are driven by personalized recommendations. Shoppers in the Western world desire a comparable shopping experience, which is now available on the Klarna app feed, powered by AI and purchase history data. The next generation of consumers will expect a highly personalized shopping experience where products find them instead of the other way around.” 

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Consumers Prefer In-Person, Elevated Shopping Experiences

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Consumers Prefer In-Person, Elevated Shopping Experiences

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Consumers Prefer In-Person, Elevated Shopping Experiences

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Consumers Prefer In-Person, Elevated Shopping Experiences

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Consumers Prefer In-Person, Elevated Shopping Experiences

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Consumers Prefer In-Person, Elevated Shopping Experiences

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Consumers Prefer In-Person, Elevated Shopping Experiences

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Consumers Prefer In-Person, Elevated Shopping Experiences

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Consumers Prefer In-Person, Elevated Shopping Experiences

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Consumers Prefer In-Person, Elevated Shopping Experiences

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Consumers Prefer In-Person, Elevated Shopping Experiences

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Consumers Prefer In-Person, Elevated Shopping Experiences

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Consumers Prefer In-Person, Elevated Shopping Experiences

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Consumers Prefer In-Person, Elevated Shopping Experiences

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Consumers Prefer In-Person, Elevated Shopping Experiences

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Consumers Prefer In-Person, Elevated Shopping Experiences

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Consumers Prefer In-Person, Elevated Shopping Experiences

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Consumers Prefer In-Person, Elevated Shopping Experiences

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Consumers Prefer In-Person, Elevated Shopping Experiences

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Consumers Prefer In-Person, Elevated Shopping Experiences

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Consumers Prefer In-Person, Elevated Shopping Experiences

Hot Summer Bags

Consumers Prefer In-Person, Elevated Shopping Experiences

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Consumers Prefer In-Person, Elevated Shopping Experiences

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Consumers Prefer In-Person, Elevated Shopping Experiences

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Consumers Prefer In-Person, Elevated Shopping Experiences

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Consumers Prefer In-Person, Elevated Shopping Experiences

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Consumers Prefer In-Person, Elevated Shopping Experiences

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Consumers Prefer In-Person, Elevated Shopping Experiences

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Consumers Prefer In-Person, Elevated Shopping Experiences

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Consumers Prefer In-Person, Elevated Shopping Experiences

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Consumers Prefer In-Person, Elevated Shopping Experiences

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Consumers Prefer In-Person, Elevated Shopping Experiences

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Consumers Prefer In-Person, Elevated Shopping Experiences

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Consumers Prefer In-Person, Elevated Shopping Experiences

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Consumers Prefer In-Person, Elevated Shopping Experiences

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Consumers Prefer In-Person, Elevated Shopping Experiences

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Consumers Prefer In-Person, Elevated Shopping Experiences

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Consumers Prefer In-Person, Elevated Shopping Experiences

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Consumers Prefer In-Person, Elevated Shopping Experiences

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Consumers Prefer In-Person, Elevated Shopping Experiences

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Consumers Prefer In-Person, Elevated Shopping Experiences

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad