Spotlight: A Conversation with MAYCLINIK Founder, Hakan Yılmaz

There’s a high demand for high-level health services, especially in health tourism, but few providers can meet the quality and customer satisfaction needed. Being in the health sector for a long time, Hakan Yılmaz, CEO and founder of MAYCLINIK, identified a problem worth solving and founded the MAYCLINIK. The clinic integrates aesthetic, hair transplantation, obesity, dental treatment and obesity treatmenthealth solutions.

MAYCLINIK was established in 2017 in the Beşiktaş district of Istanbul. It’s one of the top Germany-based health tourism providers and a member of TURSAB (Association of Turkish Travel Agencies). Currently, MAYCLINIK is situated in Etiler, an exclusive and wealthy Istanbul district, dubbed “The Beverly Hills of Istanbul” by some, the location is strategic for patients to explore Istanbul as they receive treatment. This is unlike other health tourism service providers located outside the center of Istanbul.

The CEO, Hakan Yılmaz, is a well-experienced entrepreneur in the healthcare industry. He used his background to make sure that MAYCLINIK provides a superior patient experience. To ensure this, patients are transported in executive vehicles from the airport, are provided care, and are offered a free consultation. Therefore, patients are assured of high-class accommodation, transport, treatment, and transfers. However, the process doesn’t end there; the clinic walks you through the healing process by being at your service whenever needed. Among the many services MAYCLINIK offers, dental treatments are very popular. The clinic has done dental veneers in Turkey for many patients.

MAYCLINIK has four international-level branches, one in Germany and three in Turkey. The clinic serves more than 2,000 clients from every part of the world. Apart from founding MAYCLINIK, Hakan Yılmaz has other career achievements. He was a guest on a CNN Turk program. CNN Turk is one of the leading news outlets in Turkey. He discussed health tourism and medical aesthetics on live TV.

Hakan Yılmaz notes a great demand for health tourism in Turkey. However, he never lets the high demand compromise the quality of MAYCLINIK’s services. His focus is always on providing quality and safe services, providing sustainable experiences. He notes that long-term customer satisfaction has led to the clinic’s growth with numerous referrals from happy clients. He adds, “We strive to make beauty accessible to everyone by adding modest touches to people’s lives. On this path, we set out with the slogan; “Beauty is in Your Hands.”

The MAYCLINIK team.

MAYCLINIK offers patients high-end services, including aesthetic procedures, hair transplants, dental treatments, and Hollywood smile aesthetics, among other health-related procedures. The highly qualified staff focuses on satisfying the patient’s needs through the development and healing process.

His advice for a successful venture is to strive for a positive experience and satisfied patients, adding that this will ensure the sustainability of the firm. Additionally, he advises to strive to have an emotional connection with whatever you do. He says, “Regardless of the company you invest in, you cannot expect its success to be sustainable if you do not include emotion.”

To enhance better service provision, Hakan Yılmaz says that MAYCLINIK’s short-term goal is to consolidate all its successful health services. The objective is to continue operations in its hospital and implement a comprehensive clinic on the global market, especially in the U.K. MAYCLINIK wants to elevate the Turkish health tourism sector to the top. The clinic aims to attain 8 percent of the global market.