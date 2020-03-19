With working from home becoming a widespread reality amid coronavirus safety measures, many people are thrilled to spend more time with loved ones, including pets.

Through it, David Gimes, chief executive officer of Paw.com, an online retailer for pet products, tells WWD that sales in February and March have been ahead of last year.

“First and foremost, we want everyone, and their pets, to be safe and healthy,” Gimes said. “Spending more time at home with your pet, it’s nice to have a dog bed that is durable, good for your pet and that looks good in your home.” Top items being purchased from Paw.com currently include products that are designed for easy and frequent washing, which Gimes notes, is on the top of everyone’s mind with importance on cleanliness.

“I think we are all in the process of evaluating our habits and movements, and care of our pets,” Gimes said. “Walking our dogs will likely be more of a solo activity, avoiding busy dog parks and other crowded areas. Not touching other people’s pets when we do encounter them. It’s an evolving process.”

Similarly, Sera Labs, a CBD brand that offers tinctures and chews for dogs as well as humans, has seen a significant uptick in sales over the last two weeks as offices mandate work from home policies.

“Sera Labs’ [online sales] of both 500 mg and 1,000 mg CBD Full Spectrum Tinctures, as well as our 20 mg gummies, have seen an increase of 3.5 times our sales since the [coronavirus] has become a real threat to Americans,” said Nancy Duitch, chief executive officer of Sera Labs. “This is a time for all of us to look at preventive action as a positive step for our own health and well-being.”

So while consumers continue to work from home, WWD found a few dog-lover treats to indulge your work from home friends:

PupRug runner faux-fur memory foam dog bed, $199 on Paw.com. A top seller for its easy-to-clean features, this bed’s cover is removable and machine washable.

PupProtector waterproof throw blanket, $109 on Paw.com. Also machine washable, this throw is designed to blend into home decor and protect furniture from scratches, pet hair and spills, allowing pets to sit with you.

SeraPets pet relief CBD Oil 150 mg, $39.95 on seralabshealth.com. Similar to the effects on humans, CBD can be used to keep pets calm.

