As the coronavirus continues to shape everyday life and new habits continue to develop, H Code, the organization that focuses on the U.S. Hispanic digital market, has conducted research revealing how the Hispanic market has shifted consumer behavior. With more than 60 million Hispanics in the U.S., H Code is working to keep companies up-to-date on this highly connected demographic as the pandemic continues.

Though distancing has stressed the importance of digital technology for all, according to H Code, the Hispanic market are early adopters and actually favor digital methods. As digital consumption increases during this extended time at home, however, the company’s research finds that U.S. Hispanic consumers are actively paying attention to online advertising. Within that group, 63 percent of consumers reported feeling “positive toward brands and their sensitivity surrounding the outbreak.”

Further, Hispanics are paying attention to online sales and offers, with 55 percent saying “there are more sales and offers online right now” and 45 percent believing “they are visiting web pages more often and therefore see the sales more.”

According to H Code’s data, Hispanics are shopping more in a single day than the general population. Notably, 14 percent of U.S. Hispanics are shopping multiple times a day compared and 16 percent said they are shopping at least every day. This is compared to 13 percent of the general population saying they are shopping once or multiple times a day.

Top products being purchased online fall within the groceries and cleaning supplies categories. Top products in the clothing category fell in the loungewear and sweats category, followed by pajamas.

Data also found that 73 percent of Hispanics are not buying skincare or makeup online during this time.

