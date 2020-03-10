MILAN — Even though the whole country has been placed on lockdown, and increasingly more stores are closing — including Giorgio Armani’s flagships, hotel and restaurants in Milan, as revealed on Tuesday — the Italian textile, fashion and accessory manufacturing industries are not stopping.

Reached by phone on Tuesday, Claudio Marenzi, president of Confindustria Moda, the association that groups more than 65,000 companies operating in the fashion industry, and chief executive officer of outerwear brand Herno, took stock of the sector’s current status, focusing on companies’ reaction to the coronavirus crisis, which might have a negative impact on the industry for more than a year.