MILAN — The first international health crisis of the digital era continues to grow, with the coronavirus jeopardizing the growth of the global economy and rocking almost every industry, including fashion. And the discovery last weekend of coronavirus cases around Milan further raised the potential for havoc among fashion and luxury brands based in the country or that produce their collections there.

In a country where a sort of media psychosis is creating the first divisions and hostilities between the northern and southern parts of the peninsula — with a series of autonomous measures taken by local and regional governments to limit the circulation of people residing in Lombardy and Veneto, where the two epicenters of the infection are located — the first results of the health crisis are visible in the city of Milan.