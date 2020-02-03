Chinese stock markets took a beating on the first day of trading in over a week since the coronavirus emerged as a global public health crisis, with the Shanghai Composite Index tumbling 7.7 per cent at the close while the Shenzhen Component lost 8.45 percent.

About 3,000 companies on China’s two main exchanges fell by the 10 per cent daily-allowed limit. The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong, where a shorter Chinese New Year holiday is observed, had opened last Wednesday and gained slightly in today’s trading, up 0.17 percent.